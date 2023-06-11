Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Chris Green Clueless With His Ripper During WTC Final - WATCH

The Indian cricket team on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 started off well as they were able to dismiss well-set overnight batsman Marnus Labuschagne early in the day. The wickets didn't end to fall and Cameron Green was also cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja on 25. However, the dismissal also left Green clueless.

During the sixth ball of the 63rd over, Cameron Green was trying to just kick the ball away which was pitched outside the leg stump. However, the ball spun and bounced sharply. The ball later went on to hit the stumps which also left the tall right-handed Aussie all-rounder clueless.

Ravindra Jadeja leaves Cameron Green clueless; Watch

Cameron Green was batting well along with Alex Carey and had added 43 runs in 98 balls. He could have been dangerous but his innings was finished by Ravindra Jadeja.

After the fall of early wickets, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc started to add runs to the Australian innings and did 93 runs partnership in 120 balls. Starc played an innings of 41 runs in 57 balls and it included seven fours. Carey on the other hand was unbeaten at 66 runs from 105 deliveries. At last, Australia declared at 270/8 and gave the Indian team a target of 444 runs to win the WTC Final 2023.

Controversy erupt over Shubman Gill's dismissal

Team India while coming out to bat again, started off well until opener Shubman Gill was given out by the third umpire due to a controversial decision. While facing Scott Boland in the eighth over, Gill edged the ball which was flying towards the slip cordon until Cameron Green pouched it while diving on the field. The on-field umpire was unsure about the catch and the decision was referred. In the replay it seemed like, while Green was taking the catch, the ball had touched the ground. Though the third umpire thought otherwise and gave him out.

There was a lot of controversy due to the dismissal and skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen discussing it with the onfield umpire. However, the play continued and the Indian team finished Day 4 at 164/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

The Indian team now has the daunting task to chase down 280 runs on Day 5 with seven wickets in hand. No team from 121 years has been able to chase down a total of over 263 runs. The highest successful chase at The Oval ground has been 263 runs which were done by England in 1902 vs Australia.