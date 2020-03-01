WATCH: Time Stands Still As Ravindra Jadeja Leaps To Pluck Wagner's Shot From The Skies

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is considered one of the best fielders in Cricket today produced a magic moment as he got rid of Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday. A power-packed spell of bowling by Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja gave India a seven-run first innings lead over New Zealand.

However, what grabbed eyeballs before the tea break was Jadeja's one-handed stunner. It all happened on the last delivery of the 72nd over when Wagner hooked a short delivery from speedster Mohammed Shami. At first, it looked like the shot would go for six, however, it cased as Jadeja did his thing at the square leg boundary. Standing some feet away from the boundary, Jadeja timed his leap to perfection before grabbing the ball with one hand to display a stellar attempt.

one of the best folder in the world . he taken excellent catch. lovely to seen this catch by him . continue to do Sir @imjadeja#jadeja #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gqIgy9Ls9M — Aryan Barbhuiya (@AryanBarbhuiya1) March 1, 2020

Netizens go beserk

Soon after the catch, Netizens lavished praises over Jadeja's stunning catch that broke the partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner. While some, in awe of the effort termed Jadeja as the 'best fielder', others drew comparison with Jonty Rhodes.

Uff uff ufff thattt... a stunner of a catch!! @imjadeja reminded me of @JontyRhodes8 😍



Ravindra Jadeja activates flight mode to grab a stunning catch high in the air https://t.co/9u3I8uOhrM — 🌷mani.m.s. (@brightviolette) March 1, 2020

Even though fielding is one of the most underrated things in Test cricket but Jadeja makes sure that it becomes the hottest talk whenever he plays.



S.T.U.N.N.E.R.!!!#NZvsIND #INDvsNZTestCricket — Sunit Jangir (@sunitjangir5) March 1, 2020

Best fielder in the world The sir jadeja pic.twitter.com/2DlooheDOt — jagdish sapkota (@Los_Blancos25) March 1, 2020

India bundle out NZ for 235 on the second day

The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea on day two of the second Test on Sunday. New Zealand resumed the day at 63 without loss and were all out for 235 at tea as the Indian attack enjoyed their best day in the series.

Shami took four wickets while Bumrah scalped three wickets. The bowlers were brilliant throughout the second day and also got good support from Ravindra Jadeja as India now enjoys a slender seven-run lead. The visitors had scored 242 in their first innings.

