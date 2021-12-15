Ravindra Jadeja Quashes Rumours Over 'Test Retirement' In Befitting Post: 'Long Way To Go'

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put out an apt post to quash rumours stating that he is considering retirement from Test Cricket. His response came after a report astonishingly claimed that he might do so to prolong his white-ball career.

Speculations arose after the 33-year old was not included in the Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series due to a forearm injury he suffered during the New Zealand series. As a result, he was also forced to sit out of the final Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja responds to Test cricket retirement rumours

Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Twitter handle and put out two different posts to quash the Test cricket retirement rumours. In one of the posts, he simply posted a picture of himself in India's Test jersey and stated that there was a 'long way' for him to go. Meanwhile, in the other post, he seemed to directly respond to the people spreading these rumours, stating, "Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you."

Long way to go💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tE9EdFI7oh — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 15, 2021

Reports claimed Jadeja may retire from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career

The reports claimed that one of Ravindra Jadeja's teammates had shockingly stated that the 33-year old may bid farewell to Test cricket. However, much to the thrill of the fans, his latest post makes it clear that he is currently on the sidelines due to an injury rather than due to considering retirement.

Jadeja, who has represented Team India in 57 Test matches, is one of the finest all-rounders in the team. The 33-year old has smacked 2,195 runs, including a century, at an average of 33.76 despite batting down the order. Moreover, he has also picked up 232 wickets at an economy of just 2.41. Spectacularly, he is the fastest left-arm spinner to pick up 200 wickets in Test cricketing, having achieved this milestone in just 44 games in 2019.

Team India are next scheduled to tour South Africa, where they will play three Test matches, beginning on December 26. While Jadeja will not feature in the team, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel will also miss the series owing to fitness concerns.