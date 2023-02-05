Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Thoughts On Missing T20 World Cup: 'When You Saw The Matches...'

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his comeback for Team India's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia after missing months of action due to a knee injury. As the 34-year-old gets set to make his return, he revealed his thoughts on missing the T20 World Cup last year.

'I have been blessed to get a chance again': Jadeja

While speaking in an interview with bcci.tv, Ravindra Jadeja explained how happy and excited he was to make his return to the national side after an absence of more than five months. "I am very excited and happy that after almost more than 5 months, I get to wear the Indian jersey again. I have been blessed that I was given a chance again and the journey to reach here was full of up and downs," explained the 34-year-old.

Speaking of the struggles he faced while being on the sidelines, Jadeja added, "Because if you are not playing cricket for 5 months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible so that I can go play for India."

Excitement of comeback 👌

Story behind recovery 👍

Happiness to wear #TeamIndia jersey once again 😊



All-rounder @imjadeja shares it all as India gear up for the 1⃣st #INDvAUS Test 👏 👏 - By @RajalArora



FULL INTERVIEW 🎥 🔽https://t.co/wLDodmTGQK pic.twitter.com/F2XtdSMpTv — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

Amongst all the challenges he faced during this time, Jadeja said that missing the T20 World Cup tournament for him was the most difficult. "But the period after that was pretty difficult because you have to continuously do rehab and training. You had thoughts in your head about your fitness When you saw the matches on TV like I was watching the World Cup, I wished that I was there. These small things motivate you to speed up the recovery process," explained Jadeja.

India vs Australia squads: Jadeja set to return

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.