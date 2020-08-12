Ravindra Jadeja To Miss CSK Camp In Chennai And Fly To Dubai Alone For IPL 2020?

After a lot of speculation, the dates for the IPL 2020 were announced by the BCCI during the Governing Council meeting. The cash-rich league is set to commence on September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The franchises are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations and are gearing up for the 13th edition of the cricketing extravaganza.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja caught without mask, lands in trouble for arguing with lady constable

Ravindra Jadeja set to miss camp in Chennai, will join the squad in UAE

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to leave for the UAE on August 21 on a chartered flight for the IPL 2020. However, prior to their departure, CSK will be holding a training camp in Chennai. Senior players including skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla will fly into the city via chartered flights on August 14 to begin with the training session a day later.

However, according to a recent development, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the camp in Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to travel to Chennai due to personal reasons and will instead join the team directly in the UAE. The southpaw has been a vital member of the CSK squad for years now and his performances will be key in determining how far the Chennai outfit goes in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: CSK had to defeat THIS ex-champion team to buy Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2012 auction

CSK will be without five overseas players during first week of IPL 2020

Most of CSK's overseas players are set to join the team much later. Faf du Plessis will join the CSK squad only on September 1 as he is expecting his second baby. The former South Africa captain will travel together with countrymate Lungi Ngidi after the South African government has reportedly given its clearance for its players to travel to the UAE despite international restrictions otherwise.

CSK's batting mainstay Shane Watson along with head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Mike Hussey are expected to join the CSK camp by August 22.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: Ravindra Jadeja’s IPL salary only ₹40 lakh less than entire Pakistan team's annual salary

On the other hand, prominent names like Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir will be busy with Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which ends on September 10. That means these cricketers will have to undergo the customary isolation period before joining the squad, which is why they are likely to miss the first week of the tournament.

CSK's new picks Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood are also unlikely to join the team soon as they will be busy with their national team’s commitments and will be available from mid-September after the England-Australia ODI series. This means only three out of CSK's eight overseas players will be available for the first week of the IPL 2020, forcing MS Dhoni to work around the domestic players available in the squad.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja: Beirut explosions depress Ravindra Jadeja, CSK star prays for safety of Lebanon

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM