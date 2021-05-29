Ravindra Jadeja's Sister Reveals CSK Star's Favourite Food, Gives Sneak Peek Into His Diet

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has emerged to be one of the most prominent all-rounders in world cricket by excelling in all forms of the game. Along with his exploits with bat and ball, the talented cricketer has set a new benchmark with his athletic fielding and exemplary fitness. He is known to pay special attention to his diet as well along with his training. The player's sister Naina Jadeja has in the past revealed the dynamic left-hander's preferences when it comes to food. Here we reveal more details regarding the Ravindra Jadeja diet -

Ravindra Jadeja diet: What is the cricketer's favourite food?

The champion cricketer is known to be a foodie and he loves to relish Indian cuisines especially for his cheat meals. Ravindra Jadeja also has his own restaurant 'Jaddu's food field' in Rajkot. While the cricketer is often on the road for his cricketing commitments, it is his sister Naina Jadeja who manages the restaurant in his absence. In an interview with 'Xrtra Time', she had revealed the player's food preferences.

Naina Jadeja mentioned how the all-rounder is fond of home-cooked 'Kathiawadi' food. Moreover, she also added that the player also loves Punjabi cuisine and 'Dal Makhani' is one of his favourite dishes. Naina also pointed out that the cricketer avoids consuming oily and greasy foods in his diet. However, she added that he does have a mocktail or two when he visits his restaurant.

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram: Southpaw unveils the India jersey WTC Final 2021

Jadeja took to Instagram and revealed the sweater by sharing a photo of himself wearing it. He captioned the post, "Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india". The new sweaters do not have any logos of BCCI's sponsor which makes them clean and pleasing to the eye. The sweaters have 'INDIA' imprinted on them in the middle. On the top left of the sweater, 'ICC WTC FINAL 2021' is marked along with its logo whereas on the right there's BCCI's logo. There are a couple of dark blue stripes around the V-shaped neck region which makes the sweaters even more attractive. Here is the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram post as the India jersey WTC Final 2021 is expected to be out soon as well -

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final 2021

The Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Image source: AP