RCB Blue Jerseys To Be Auctioned For Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines To Lesser Privileged

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be hoping to inch closer to sealing a playoff berth when they lock horns with the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. However, the franchise has decided to come for a noble cause after their match against KKR.

RCB jerseys to be auctioned after KKR clash

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time finalists officially confirmed that their blue jerseys resembling the color of the PPE kits of frontline warriors worn by the Virat Kohli-led side during their clash against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 will be auctioned on @FankindOfficial. Furthermore, the Bengaluru-based franchise added that proceeds from the auction will be used for free COVID-19 vaccination among lesser privileged communities in India.

Blue jerseys resembling the colour of the PPE kits of frontline warriors, worn by our players on the 20th Sept v KKR, will be auctioned on @FankindOfficial. Proceeds from the auction will be used for free vaccination among lesser privileged communities in India.#1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/QDK5q3kVGT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, over the years, has always come ahead and showed their support towards the various causes. The first time that RCB changed the color of their jersey was in 2011 to support the 'Go Green' initiative, and since then, they have been wearing the jersey for at least one match every season. Last year the RCB team had paid tribute to the COVID-19 warriors throughout the 13th edition of the tournament by wearing a jersey that had ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the back on both training sessions and the tournament matches.

Now, during phase 2 of the IPL 2021 that will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kohli & Co. e will be supporting the Healthline workers with a new jersey color.

Prior to its indefinite suspension on May 4, RCB occupied the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven matches and 10 points to their tally. The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be hoping to make a tremendous impact in the second phase of the marquee tournament that gets underway on Sunday as they eye a second straight playoff berth.