RCB Could End Title Drought In IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Echoes Aakash Chopra's Views

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite tasted glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

Brad Hogg surprisingly names RCB as favourites to win IPL 2020

As strong as their batting is, RCB's bowling hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning bowler within their ranks. And despite not living up to expectations, RCB is always considered as favourites going into the tournament.

Now, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has reckoned that RCB have a good chance of winning the IPL 2020. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg first picked defending champions Mumbai Indians as the favourites to win the coveted title. Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the tournament as they have won the IPL four times and is the only team so.

Elaborating on why Mumbai Indians are favourites, Brad Hogg said that they have got a good top four, they also have good all-rounders. He added that Mumbai Indians' bowling attack is led by two geniuses with the new ball and in death overs, i.e. Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, which is why he feels they are likely to be crowned champions again.

Hogg then went on to surprise everyone by picking Virat Kohli-led RCB as his second choice to clinch the title this season. The Bengaluru-based franchise has failed to lift the IPL trophy even once in the past 12 years. However, Hogg feels with the likes of Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, RCB might perform better this season.

Recently, even Aakash Chopra also expressed his views on how a change in venue might have an impact on the batsmen and the chances of the eight franchises. According to Aakash Chopra, a change in venue might actually be a blessing in disguise for Virat Kohli's RCB. Aakash Chopra feels that the grounds in UAE are massive, which is why RCB's weak bowling attack might not be exposed.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Aakashvani, Aakash Chopra said that batting conditions would not have much of an impact in the UAE. He added that certain teams may start feeling better. Aakash Chopra further opined that large grounds in the UAE will also help teams like CSK, who heavily rely on their spin bowlers and KXIP since the likes of Glenn Maxwell enjoy batting on those tracks. He pointed out that while batting conditions will not change substantially with the change in venue from India to the UAE, but batsmen will have to adjust themselves to the oppressive heat of the UAE.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP