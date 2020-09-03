IPL 2020: RCB Gives A 'Terminator' Effect To Skipper Virat Kohli's One-handed Stunner

Virat Kohli is finally back to business and loves doing what he loves to do the most and that is spending some quality time in the nets. Virat is indeed a fitness fanatic and lately, he has proved that the word 'complacency' does not exist in his dictionary as he was giving his 100% during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's practice session ahead of IPL 2020. However, what really stood out here was that VK was spotted taking an amazing one-handed catch.

'Skip!': RCB

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time runners-up had posted a video of their skipper's mind-blowing one-handed catch. To make things more interesting, the Bangalore franchise added a mixture of what seems to be a 'Terminator effect of a charged up' Virat before, during and, after taking that outstanding catch. It was captioned as 'We’re running out of things to say at this point, Skip!'.



After the session, Kohli had posted another video on his official Twitter handle where he can be seen playing his signature cover drive in the nets. Nonetheless, the best part is that instead of playing a ground shot, the batting megastar is playing a lofted shot.

Nothing like a proper cricketing shot⚡ pic.twitter.com/wHJ2EIBwsZ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

The RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.