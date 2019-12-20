RCB IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were expected to be active in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata. The Virat Kohli-led franchise had released almost all of their overseas players with AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali being the only exceptions who did not face the axe. RCB were expected to cash in for an overseas all-rounder and potentially add a death bowler to their mix, something they have failed to do in previous auctions.

RCB 2020 players list: RCB is Aaron Finch's 8th IPL team

RCB did considerably well in the IPL Auction 2020, filling in some gaping holes that the franchise wanted to fix. Coming into the auction with a purse of ₹27.9 crore, the franchise acquired the services of Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for ₹4.4 crore. RCB were relentless in their pursuit of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins as well, who eventually joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.5 cr, the highest fee for an overseas player.

RCB IPL 2020 team: RCB go big on Chris Morris

Chris Morris fetched the 3rd highest price in the IPL Auction 2020, with RCB splurging ₹10 crore for the South African all-rounder. RCB bought back the experienced Dale Steyn (₹2 crore), while also adding Kane Richardson (₹4.4 crore) to their ranks. They also snapped up exciting young wicket-keeper Josh Phillipe, who scored a 44-ball 81 for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. RCB further added to their all-rounder options by signing Sri Lankan Isuru Udana and India's Pavan Deshpande.

RCB IPL 2020 Team

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel, Josh Phillipe, Shahbaz Ahamad

Parthiv Patel, Josh Phillipe, Shahbaz Ahamad Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Isuru Udana

Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Isuru Udana Spinners: Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal

Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal Fast Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson

