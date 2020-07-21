RCB, KXIP Set To Gain The Most If IPL 2020 Is Held In Dubai: Aakash Chopra

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 26 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra reckons change in IPL venue could work for Virat Kohli-led RCB

Now, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has opened up on the IPL 2020 being played in the UAE and has also expressed his views on how it might have an impact on the batsmen and the chances of the eight franchises. According to Aakash Chopra, a change in venue might actually be a blessing in disguise for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Aakash Chopra feels that the grounds in UAE are massive, which is why RCB's weak bowling might not be exposed.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Aakashvani, Aakash Chopra said that batting conditions would not have much of an impact in the UAE. He added that certain teams may start feeling better. Aakash Chopra further opined that large grounds in the UAE will also help teams like CSK, who heavily rely on their spin bowlers and KXIP since the likes of Glenn Maxwell enjoy batting on those tracks. He pointed out that while batting conditions will not change substantially with the change in venue from India to the UAE, but batsmen will have to adjust themselves to the oppressive heat of the UAE.

On Friday, July 17, the Sourav Ganguly-led board conducted a meeting but chose against announcing the IPL schedule. One of the reasons behind not announcing IPL schedule was because of the ICC, who had not taken a call on the T20 World Cup. However, the ICC board had a virtual meeting on Monday and formally announced about the postponement of the T20 World Cup to 2021. The T20 World Cup was supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country’s cricket board had, in May itself had expressed its inability to host the marquee event amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases.

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER