RCB Vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium. Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table with 20 points to their name and the most number of wins on the league stage. The Challengers, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table with 16 points in 13 games, including 8 wins and 5 losses.

While DC has nothing to lose in tonight's game, the Virat Kohli-led side will look to win by a big margin in order to progress to the second spot on the points table.

RCB vs DC: Head to head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have played 27 matches against each other since the inception of the IPL in 2008. In terms of the head-to-head record, the Bangaloreans have an upper hand over Delhites as RCB have won 16 out of those 27 games, while DC have emerged victorious in only 10 of those matches. In the last five games, however, the Rishabh Pant-led side is on top with 4 wins in 5 matches. RCB have won the one game they have played against DC in IPL 2021 so far.

RCB vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

RCB's probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bench: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Kyle Jamieson.

DC's probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant (captain/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Bench: Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane.

RCB vs DC: Top picks

Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to perform well in tonight's game between RCB and DC. All these batters are in great form in the ongoing edition of the IPL, especially Shikhar Dhawan and Glenn Maxwell, who are the leading run-scorers for their respective sides. Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Anrich Nortje will remain the top picks amongst bowlers given their consistency with the ball in the ongoing edition of the competition.

RCB vs DC: Dream11 teams

Team 1 -

Wicket-keeper: Srikar Bharat

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje

Team 2 -

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, AB de Villiers, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan

