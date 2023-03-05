RCB Vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Lanning, Shafali Provide DC With Impressive Start

RCB and DC will face off in match no. 2 of the inaugural Women's Premier League. The match will be the first double header of the tournament, as UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will clash later in the day. RCB is being led by Smriti Mandhana and features several superstars like Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Divine, and Richa Ghosh. On the other hand, DC features star Indian players like Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, and overseas stars like Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen.