RCB Vs DC, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Lanning, Shafali Provide DC With Impressive Start

Image: @wplt20/Instagram
Shafali scored her first boundary of WPL in the 2nd over, which also included two fours by captain Lanning. DC were 17/0 in 2 overs.
Delhi Capitals scored three runs off the first over. Megan Schutt was handed the ball to bowl the second over of the match.
Renuka Singh Thakur opened the bowling for RCB, while Lanning took the strike for DC with Shafali Verma at the other end.
Live action from the RCB vs DC match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
DC playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
RCB playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh
RCB have won the coin toss and have opted to field first.
Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning have walked out to the middle for the coin toss.
The sky is expected to remain clear on Sunday, with the temperature likely to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius. The match is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
DC squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal
Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning will walk out for the toss at 3 PM IST. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB and DC will face off in match no. 2 of the inaugural Women's Premier League. The match will be the first double header of the tournament, as UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will clash later in the day. RCB is being led by Smriti Mandhana and features several superstars like Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Divine, and Richa Ghosh. On the other hand, DC features star Indian players like Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, and overseas stars like Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen.