RCB Vs RR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Match Preview

The in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 22. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high octane clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The RCB vs RR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals preview

A 'Royal' clash awaits as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming fixture of the IPL 2021. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far in the T20 competition. The Virat Kohli-led side have emerged to be the team to beat this year and have showcased a dominant brand of cricket so far. RCB are yet to face their maiden loss in the tournament and they are currently at the second spot on the points table with three wins in three games. The team will be keen to reclaim their spot at the top of the IPL 2021 standings with a comprehensive win over the struggling RR side on Thursday.

While RR have shown glimpses of brilliance in all three departments of the game, they have struggled in terms of consistency. Sanju Samson and co. have had just a single victory to their name from three matches. The inaugural champions are placed at the penultimate position on the points table. A victory against the unbeaten RCB team could do wonders for their confidence at this crucial juncture of the competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai weather forecast

Intermittent clouds are expected in Mumbai on the match day as per AccuWeather's prediction. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, rain is likely to stay away from their contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees during the game. An uninterrupted game of T20 cricket is on the cards.

RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The batters from both teams will be licking their lips looking at the surface at the Wankhede Stadium. The wicket has been known to assist the batsmen. The lightning-quick outfields and shorter boundaries will make it even difficult for the bowlers. The previous encounter at the venue proved to be a run-fest as both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders scored in excess of 200 in their respective innings. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, considering the dew factor.

Average first innings score: 167 (79 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 41, Lost – 38

RCB vs RR Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

RCB all-rounder has come out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 and has joined the squad after recovering from the disease. The talented player will be available for selection for the upcoming games this season. RR's Liam Livingstone has been ruled out for IPL 2021 as he flew back to England citing bio-bubble fatigue.

RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

RCB vs RR best team: RCB vs RR player record

RCB's AB de Villiers has been the most impressive batter for Virat Kohli and co. this season so far. The explosive batter has 125 runs to his name from 3 matches. The right-hander has played with a magnificent strike rate of 189.39 in IPL 2021. For the RR side, Sanju Samson smashed a stunning century in the team's opening fixture. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored only 5 runs in the subsequent two matches. Irrespective of his recent form, Samson will be the best bet for RR in their upcoming clash against RCB.

When it comes to the bowling department, RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel has contributed significantly towards the team's success in the initial matches. The 30-year-old is the leading wicket-taker of the season so far with 9 wickets from 3 games. Chetan Sakariya has been the most successful bowler for RR this season as he has claimed 6 wickets for them in 3 appearances.

RCB vs RR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – G Maxwell, V Kohli, J Buttler

Vice-Captain – A Villiers, C Morris, H Patel

Glenn Maxwell and Jos Buttler will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

RCB vs RR Dream11 team

Keeper – A Villiers, J Buttler (VC)

Batsmen – R Parag, V Kohli, D Miller, D Padikkal

All-Rounders – G Maxwell (C), C Morris

Bowlers – H Patel, C Sakariya, K Jamieson

RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to trump the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The RCB vs RR match prediction and RCB vs RR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RCB vs RR Dream11 team and RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

