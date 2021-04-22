Last Updated:

RCB Vs RR Live Telecast And Stream: Where And When To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 22. Here are the RCB vs RR live telecast details.

Written By
Aditya Desai
RCB vs RR live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 22. The contest will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST. The RCB team are yet to face their maiden loss in the T20 competition after having played three matches this season. RR, on the other hand, have managed only a single win so far from their first three games in the IPL 2021. 

The Virat Kohli-led RCB side have impressed with their consistent performances in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. They are currently placed second on the points table and have an opportunity to reclaim their spot at the top of the table with a stunning win against the struggling RR side. RR find themselves at the penultimate position on the points table.

READ | Rajasthan Royals announce 'Toughness Partner' for IPL 2021, news excites fans

Sanju Samson and co. will look to put up a strong show against the in-form RCB side as the inaugural champions look to climb up on the points table. Ahead of their upcoming clash, here is a look at the RCB vs RR live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada. 

READ | What is bio-bubble fatigue? Here's why Rajasthan Royals' Livingstone left IPL 2021 midway

RCB vs RR live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the RCB vs RR live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the RCB vs RR on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

READ | KKR skipper Eoin Morgan fined ₹12 lakh for team's slow over-rate against CSK in IPL 2021

RCB vs RR US channel

The RCB vs RR US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the RCB vs RR live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). 

READ | Virender Sehwag gives a 'Lagaan' twist to Cummins' fighting knock against CSK in IPL 2021

RCB vs RR live stream in West Indies

The RCB vs RR live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

RCB vs RR in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the RCB vs RR match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The RCB vs RR live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image source: iplt20.com

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND