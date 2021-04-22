RCB Vs RR Live Telecast And Stream: Where And When To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 22. The contest will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST. The RCB team are yet to face their maiden loss in the T20 competition after having played three matches this season. RR, on the other hand, have managed only a single win so far from their first three games in the IPL 2021.

Game Day: RCB v RR Preview



New city, but the same hunger to perform. We remember what happened between these two teams met last time, but the coaches and the players look at it as a fresh start and have their plans in place for the Royal Battle.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tofWj7mOhq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021

The Virat Kohli-led RCB side have impressed with their consistent performances in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. They are currently placed second on the points table and have an opportunity to reclaim their spot at the top of the table with a stunning win against the struggling RR side. RR find themselves at the penultimate position on the points table.

Sanju Samson and co. will look to put up a strong show against the in-form RCB side as the inaugural champions look to climb up on the points table. Ahead of their upcoming clash, here is a look at the RCB vs RR live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

RCB vs RR live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the RCB vs RR live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel, or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the RCB vs RR on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

RCB vs RR US channel

The RCB vs RR US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the RCB vs RR live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

RCB vs RR live stream in West Indies

The RCB vs RR live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the RCB vs RR live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

RCB vs RR in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the RCB vs RR match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The RCB vs RR live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image source: iplt20.com