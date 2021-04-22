RCB Vs RR: Will RCB Go For 3 Overseas Players Again? Mike Hesson Gives Vital Update

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in sublime form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Royal Challengers have won all 3 of their matches so far gaining the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 points table and the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 season as a captain couldn’t be any better. The first 3 matches of the RCB were played in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mike Hesson hints at changes in the squad due to the pitch

The RCB vs RR match is all set to take place in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 22. Ahead of the RCB vs RR encounter, Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations for RCB, has hinted at changes to be made in the squad keeping the pitch in mind. In an RCB vs RR preview video posted on the Twitter handle of RCB, Mike Hesson said that they want to see how Daniel Sams recovers and bowler like Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa were fully up to speed and they will be considered alongside Finn Allen. This means that RCB will in all likelihood, play 4 overseas players despite their strategy of playing only 3 of them in their previous match against KKR, working.

Game Day: RCB v RR Preview



New city, but the same hunger to perform. We remember what happened between these two teams met last time, but the coaches and the players look at it as a fresh start and have their plans in place for the Royal Battle.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tofWj7mOhq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021

Simon Katich, the head coach of RCB, said that it is always nice to have options and they have a well-balanced squad and are happy with all the options they have. He further added that they will just try to find the best combination against the Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede pitch. The Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season with the RCB was halted at the beginning itself after he tested COVID-19 positive on April 7.

Daniel Sams recovery so far

However, he recovered later and got 2 consecutive negative COVID-19 reports, which allowed him to join the RCB in the bio-bubble. The RCB would be looking forward to resuming the Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season in the upcoming game, probably at Kyle Jamieson's expense. Fans would be wondering as to what changes can be made and how the RCB vs RR prediction for the playing XI would look, let's take a look at it.

RCB vs RR prediction for playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj.

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs RR live streaming

The RCB vs RR live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 p.m. onwards. Fans would be hoping for the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 victory streak to continue further. A win against the RR will help them secure a top spot at the IPL 2021 points table.

Image Source: RCB Twitter