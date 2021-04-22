Last Updated:

RCB Vs RR: Will RCB Go For 3 Overseas Players Again? Mike Hesson Gives Vital Update

Ahead of the RCB vs RR clash, Mike Hesson has hinted at changes in the playing XI in a preview video. The changes could be made to adapt to the Wankhede pitch.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
RCB vs RR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in sublime form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Royal Challengers have won all 3 of their matches so far gaining the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 points table and the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 season as a captain couldn’t be any better. The first 3 matches of the RCB were played in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mike Hesson hints at changes in the squad due to the pitch

The RCB vs RR match is all set to take place in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 22. Ahead of the RCB vs RR encounter, Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations for RCB, has hinted at changes to be made in the squad keeping the pitch in mind. In an RCB vs RR preview video posted on the Twitter handle of RCB, Mike Hesson said that they want to see how Daniel Sams recovers and bowler like Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa were fully up to speed and they will be considered alongside Finn Allen. This means that RCB will in all likelihood, play 4 overseas players despite their strategy of playing only 3 of them in their previous match against KKR, working.

Simon Katich, the head coach of RCB, said that it is always nice to have options and they have a well-balanced squad and are happy with all the options they have. He further added that they will just try to find the best combination against the Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede pitch. The Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season with the RCB was halted at the beginning itself after he tested COVID-19 positive on April 7.

READ | Jimmy Neesham gets innovative to hit RCB's Daniel Sams for six, fans left in awe: WATCH

Daniel Sams recovery so far

However, he recovered later and got 2 consecutive negative COVID-19 reports, which allowed him to join the RCB in the bio-bubble. The RCB would be looking forward to resuming the Daniel Sams IPL 2021 season in the upcoming game, probably at Kyle Jamieson's expense. Fans would be wondering as to what changes can be made and how the RCB vs RR prediction for the playing XI would look, let's take a look at it.

READ | Daniel Sams joins RCB bio-bubble after testing negative for COVID-19

RCB vs RR prediction for playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj.

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB vs RR live streaming

The RCB vs RR live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 p.m. onwards. Fans would be hoping for the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 victory streak to continue further. A win against the RR will help them secure a top spot at the IPL 2021 points table.

READ | Virat Kohli and RCB coach Mike Hesson memes rule Twitter after Kyle Jamieson flop show

Image Source: RCB Twitter

READ | Mike Hesson confirms SA batting icon AB de Villiers' arrival for IPL 2021 on this date
READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal opening combo excites RCB's Mike Hesson

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND