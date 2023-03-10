RCB Vs UPW Highlights WPL 2023: Healy Hits Unbeaten 96 As UPW Beat RCB

Quick links:
Image: WPL/Twitter
As expected UPW skipper Alyssa Healy has been adjudged the player of the match
Skipper @ahealy77 scored an unbeaten 9⃣6⃣* in a successful chase for @UPWarriorz as she becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings 👏👏 #TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 10, 2023
Take a look at her batting summary here 🔽 pic.twitter.com/B4TfiWb63c
Smriti Mandhana: I think in the last four games, it has been happening. We start well and we lose a cluster of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top order batter, we need to put up runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. (On plans in middle overs) We spoke about it before this match that we will try to take 7-8 runs per over but it did not work out today. As top-order batters, we need to bat well and put up a good total to defend. We don't have injuries. We are trying to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I have tried to speak to almost all the players, pep them up and I have to keep doing it. Last week has been tough. Lots to reflect and lots to work on. (On her support) A lot of people have reached out to me and as an international cricketer, we have faced these situations before. I have my family around me always but I always believe that you have to sit by yourself and rectify your mistakes.
RCB have suffered their fourth straight loss as UPW have inflicted a whopping 10 wicket victory on Smriti Mandhana's side
Riding on Alyssa Healy's 96, UPW have defeated RCB by 10 wickets
Alyssa Healy has now registered the highest individual score of WPL 2023 ; 138/0 12.5 overs
Alyssa Healy looks to be in the mood as she is just 15 runs away from her maiden WPL century ; 121/0 in 11.3 overs
Alyssa Healy hits three consecutive boundaries as UPW inching closer to their target. 93/0 in 8.5 overs
Alyssa Healy completes her maiden WPL half-century in 29 balls ; UPW 80/0 in 8.1 overs
Both Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya look pretty solid so far against the RCB bowlers; UPW 41/0 in 5 overs
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya have opened the batting for UPW. Zanzad takes the new ball for RCB. Warriorz need 139 off 120 balls to win.
RCB has been bowled out for 138 runs in 19.3 overs by UP Warriorz.
Richa Ghosh has been run out by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. RCB 131/8 in 17.1 overs.
Deepti Sharma has dismissed Erin Burns for 12 off 9 balls to take two wickets in one over. RCB 130/7 in 16.5 overs.
Ellyse Perry has been dismissed for 52 off 39 balls by Deepti Sharma. RCB are 125/6 in 16.2 overs.
Ecclestone dismissed Shreyanka Patil for 15 off 10 balls to pick up her 2nd wickets in the match. RCB 116/5 in 14.4 overs.
Ellyse Perry has scored her maiden half-century of WPL 2023. RCB 105/4 in 13.2 overs.
Heather Knight has been dismissed for 2 off 2 balls. RCB 98/4 in 12.2 overs.
Kanika Ahuja has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 8 off 10 balls. Perry is still intact in the middle. RCB 85/3 in 11 overs.
Sophie Devine is the second wicket to fall for RCB. She has been dismissed by Ecclestone for 36 off 24. RCB 73/2 in 8.2 overs.
Smriti Mandhana goes for another low score in WPL 2023. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks her wicket. RCB 29/1 in 3.1 overs.
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB. Grace Harris take the new ball for UPW.
Grace Harris has returned to the playing XI for UP Warriorz. She has come back in place of Shabnim Ismail.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh
UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and has decided to bat first
