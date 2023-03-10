Last Updated:

RCB Vs UPW Highlights WPL 2023: Healy Hits Unbeaten 96 As UPW Beat RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently locking horns against UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 8 of WPL 2023 in Mumbai.

RCB W vs UP W

Image: WPL/Twitter

22:33 IST, March 10th 2023
Alyssa Healy is the player of the match

As expected UPW skipper Alyssa Healy has been adjudged the player of the match

 

22:29 IST, March 10th 2023
Smriti Mandhana analysed their loopholes

Smriti Mandhana: I think in the last four games, it has been happening. We start well and we lose a cluster of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top order batter, we need to put up runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. (On plans in middle overs) We spoke about it before this match that we will try to take 7-8 runs per over but it did not work out today. As top-order batters, we need to bat well and put up a good total to defend. We don't have injuries. We are trying to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I have tried to speak to almost all the players, pep them up and I have to keep doing it. Last week has been tough. Lots to reflect and lots to work on. (On her support) A lot of people have reached out to me and as an international cricketer, we have faced these situations before. I have my family around me always but I always believe that you have to sit by yourself and rectify your mistakes.

22:23 IST, March 10th 2023
UPW cemented their position in the third place in the WPL table

RCB have suffered their fourth straight loss as UPW have inflicted a whopping 10 wicket victory on Smriti Mandhana's side

22:18 IST, March 10th 2023
UPW defeat RCB by 10 wickets

Riding on Alyssa Healy's 96, UPW have defeated RCB by 10 wickets

22:16 IST, March 10th 2023
Healy has been sensational for UPW

Alyssa Healy has now registered the highest individual score of WPL 2023 ; 138/0 12.5 overs

22:09 IST, March 10th 2023
Alyssa Healy is in rampage mode

Alyssa Healy looks to be in the mood as she is just 15 runs away from her maiden WPL century ; 121/0 in 11.3 overs

21:55 IST, March 10th 2023
Alyssa Healy is on song

Alyssa Healy hits three consecutive boundaries as UPW inching closer to their target. 93/0 in 8.5 overs

21:55 IST, March 10th 2023
Alyssa Healy reaches her maiden 50 in WPL

Alyssa Healy completes her maiden WPL half-century in 29 balls ; UPW 80/0 in 8.1 overs

21:35 IST, March 10th 2023
UPW in cruise control

Both Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya look pretty solid so far against the RCB bowlers; UPW 41/0 in 5 overs

21:15 IST, March 10th 2023
Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya open batting for UPW!

Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya have opened the batting for UPW. Zanzad takes the new ball for RCB. Warriorz need 139 off 120 balls to win. 

21:01 IST, March 10th 2023
RCB all out for 138 in 19.3 overs!

RCB has been bowled out for 138 runs in 19.3 overs by UP Warriorz. 

20:49 IST, March 10th 2023
Richa Ghosh run-out by Gayakwad!

Richa Ghosh has been run out by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. RCB 131/8 in 17.1 overs.

20:44 IST, March 10th 2023
Deepti Sharma takes 2 in 1 over!

Deepti Sharma has dismissed Erin Burns for 12 off 9 balls to take two wickets in one over. RCB 130/7 in 16.5 overs.

20:42 IST, March 10th 2023
Perry goes for 52 off 39 balls!

Ellyse Perry has been dismissed for 52 off 39 balls by Deepti Sharma. RCB are 125/6 in 16.2 overs.

 

20:32 IST, March 10th 2023
Ecclestone takes her 2nd wicket!

Ecclestone dismissed Shreyanka Patil for 15 off 10 balls to pick up her 2nd wickets in the match. RCB 116/5 in 14.4 overs. 

 

20:26 IST, March 10th 2023
Perry scores a half-century!

Ellyse Perry has scored her maiden half-century of WPL 2023. RCB 105/4 in 13.2 overs. 
 

20:21 IST, March 10th 2023
Heather Knight run out!

Heather Knight has been dismissed for 2 off 2 balls. RCB 98/4 in 12.2 overs.

20:16 IST, March 10th 2023
Kanika Ahuja goes, Perry still intact!

Kanika Ahuja has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 8 off 10 balls. Perry is still intact in the middle. RCB 85/3 in 11 overs. 

20:02 IST, March 10th 2023
Devine goes for 36 off 24 balls!

Sophie Devine is the second wicket to fall for RCB. She has been dismissed by Ecclestone for 36 off 24. RCB 73/2 in 8.2 overs.

19:45 IST, March 10th 2023
Mandhana goes for 4 off 6 balls!

Smriti Mandhana goes for another low score in WPL 2023. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks her wicket. RCB 29/1 in 3.1 overs.

19:33 IST, March 10th 2023
Mandhana, Devine open the batting for RCB!

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB. Grace Harris take the new ball for UPW.

19:13 IST, March 10th 2023
Grace Harris back into Playing XI for UPW!

Grace Harris has returned to the playing XI for UP Warriorz. She has come back in place of Shabnim Ismail.

19:10 IST, March 10th 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

19:10 IST, March 10th 2023
UP Warriorz Playing XI

UP Warriorz Playing XI:  Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

19:03 IST, March 10th 2023
RCB wins toss, opts to bat

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and has decided to bat first

17:42 IST, March 10th 2023
RCB vs UPW: Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

17:40 IST, March 10th 2023
RCB vs UPW: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

