RCB's Glenn Maxwell Ties The Knot With Vini Raman In Desi Style; Wedding Video Goes Viral

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Indian-origin Vini Raman in a Tamilian style Indian wedding on March 27, days after they completed their Christian wedding. The video of the couple completing their wedding rituals went viral on social media, as the Indian cricket enthusiasts were left in awe of the chemistry between them. In the viral video, the couple can be seen performing the ‘Varmala’ ceremony in the presence of both their immediate family members and friends.

Earlier last week, the couple took to their official Instagram handles and shared pictures of their intimate Haldi ceremony. The couple shared the first picture with the caption, “A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony 💛 wedding week has begun”. In another picture, the couple can be seen sporting huge smiles and taking to the captions, they said, “What’s that saying? Happy wife happy life”. The couple got engaged back in 2020 and their Tamilian wedding card went viral on social media last month.

Who is Vini Raman?

For the unversed, Vini Raman is an Australian citizen of Indian origin, who belongs to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is a practising Pharmacist based in Melbourne and has completed her studies in medical science, having attended the Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. She first came to the public’s notice, after her appearance in the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and 2020, accompanying the Aussie cricketer.

Glenn Maxwell's fandom in India

Maxwell is a well-known cricket personality in India, and cricket fans have been enthralled to witness the video of the Varmala ceremony of the cricketer with his ladylove. Alongside cricket fans, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also took to their verified Twitter handle on Monday to extend their best wishes to their newlyweds. Sharing their congratulatory wishes, CSK wrote, “Maxi becomes a Chennai Maaplai! Thirumana Vaazhthukkal! Whistles to more maximums in your new partnership!”.

Maxwell is now slated to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in order to partake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which commenced on March 26. He was one of the three retentions made by RCB ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament and is a significant part of the squad. RCB, meanwhile, started their tournament on Sunday by suffering a five wickets defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings.