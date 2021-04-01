RCB's New-recruit Finn Allen Smashes 71 Off 29 Vs Bangladesh, Enthralls Fans Ahead Of IPL

With just days to go for the IPL 2021, RCB's new-recruit and a fresh face in international cricket, Finn Allen put on his power-hitting skills on display in New Zealand's third and final T20 against Bangladesh at Auckland. The 21-year-old top-order batsman, who has been roped by RCB as a replacement for Josh Philippe, wreaked complete havoc in a game curtailed by rain. Opening the innings with veteran Martin Guptill, Finn Allen bulldozed over Bangladesh bowlers at a massive strike rate of 244.83.

Smashing 71 runs off just 29 balls, the young gun steered New Zealand's total to 141 in just 10 overs. Unleashing wrath upon the visitors, Allen took the bowlers to the cleaners as he clobbered three huge maximums and 10 fours in his fiery innings. The power-packed show which comes after a couple of failures in his first two games is expected to boost the youngster's confidence going into the IPL for the first time. Elated by Allen's explosive play, RCB fans stormed Twitter to welcome the youngster into the T20 fold and expressed excitement to watch Allen in India.

Josh Philippe - Finn Allen



Great knock from Finn Allen. Exceptional ball-striking & what lovely bat swing he has got. That was an entertaining innings. Scored his maiden T20I fifty & surely not his last. RCB would surely want to utilise him in the top order at some stage in the IPL.

What a knock by Finn Allen, 71 in just 29 balls. It's his maiden T20i fifty and what a boost just before joining RCB in the IPL. A fantastic innings in a 10 over game.

Phillipe pulls out, Allen roped in

After storming the Big Bash League, Australia's young gun Josh Phillippe pulled out of the IPL 2021 just a month before the cash-rich tournament began. Philippe, who had an impressive debut IPL season with the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), last year had been retained by the franchise prior to the auctions. The Australian after making his debut in 2020, played five games and scored 78 runs for the franchise.

To compensate, RCB roped in New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for the Australian. Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half-centuries. Finn had a base price of INR 20L equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn’s debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK lose Josh Hazlewood

Ahead of the IPL 2021, MS Dhoni-led CSK suffered a huge blow on Thursday as Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the T20 tournament to keep himself available for international fixture. Confirming the same, Hazlewood said, "It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me."

In IPL 2020 which took place in UAE, Josh Hazlewood played only 3 matches for the CSK franchise and took only 1 wicket. However, the Australian speedster proved economical as he gave runs at an economy rate of 6.40. As Hazlewood has pulled out his name from the IPL 2021, the CSK franchise is yet to announce who will they sign as his replacement. Hazelwood is currently participating in the Marsh Sheffield Shield which is a One-Day tournament in Australia.