RCB's Umesh Yadav Denies Team 'being Overdependent' On Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers

Umesh Yadav has said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore are not overdependent on their megastars- skipper Virat Kohli and, Proteas icon Abraham Benjamin de Villiers. It has been rumored that the Bangalore franchise depends a lot on these two prolific batsmen to rise to the occasion every time as a result of which they have not been able to do well all these years.

Virat has been associated with RCB since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008 whereas, ABD was roped in during the 2011 edition.

'We don't rely on two players': Umesh Yadav

“People will say we rely on them, they have won us numerous games as well. But if you see last year’s final match, Gurkeerat Mann and Shimron Hetmyer won us the match so obviously we don’t only rely on 2 players", said Yadav while speaking to India Today. “There are 11 players in the team, if we only rely on 2 batsmen then why will the others play? Everybody contributes in the team, AB and Virat do a little more than others that’s fine, but they are doing their best which is good for the team,” the Indian Test specialist added.

RCB in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

