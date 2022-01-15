'Ready To Stay' To 'Can't Give 120%': Why Virat Kohli Quitting As Test Capt Doesn't Add Up

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the Test captain of Team India, four months after deciding to step down as the side's T20I skipper. While Kohli's decision to step down as the T20I captain was welcomed well, there have been all kinds of speculations that have arisen after he decided to step down as the skipper of the Test side as well.

Most of the speculations have arisen because of the events that have transpired over the last month, ever since BCCI decided to unceremoniously strip Kohli of the ODI captaincy. Here is a look at the comparison of Kohli's statement four months ago to the statement he issued on Saturday when he decided to step down as the Test skipper, and an explanation as to why both his statements do not add up.

How did Virat Kohli provide two contradictory viewpoints?

While revealing his decision to step down as the T20I captain on September 16, Virat Kohli explicitly stated that he will continue to lead the side in the Test and ODI format moving forward. "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain, and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," is what the 33-year old said four months ago.

However, the events took a complete turn after Kohli's explosive press conference after his sacking as Team India's ODI skipper a month ago. A conspiracy seemed to unfold as the 33-year old was unceremoniously sacked as the captain of the side, with BCCI making their decision via a tweet with no prior communication.

Moreover, Kohli revealed during his press conference that there was no prior communication from the BCCI or the selectors about their decision to strip him of his leadership position. "I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team (for South Africa series) was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won't be the captain, and I said it's fine. After the meeting, we had a brief chat, and that's it," revealed the 33-year old.

Kohli steps down as Test captain despite explicitly stating his desire to lead the team before

Because of all the statements and events that have taken place in the build-up to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India's Test captain, there will undoubtedly be speculations about the timing of his decision. While the 33-year old has previously stated that it was becoming increasingly difficult for him to handle captaincy in all formats, he did reiterate his stance on wanting to continue as the captain of the ODI and Test side during his explosive press conference a month ago.

However, in his latest statement, Kohli has said that he is afraid he will not be able to give his best in leading the side, and hence, he has decided to step down as the Test captain. "It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart, and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

Taking to account all the events that have transpired in the past few months regarding Kohli's captaincy of Team India, fans are likely to wonder what will take place next.