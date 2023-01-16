Records Tumble In Team India's Massive 317-run Victory Over Sri Lanka

Records tumbled on Sunday as Team India registered a massive 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI to complete the clean sweep. After putting up an imposing total of 390 runs in the first innings, the Men-in-Blue restricted the Lions to just 73 runs. In the process of achieving this gigantic win, the Rohit Sharma-led side also registered a massive record.

Team India register huge record with win over Sri Lanka

While there were several individual records that were registered, the one team record that stands out most is the sheer margin of victory. The Men in Blue's 317-run win over the Lions is the biggest victory margin in ODI cricket history, eclipsing the 290-run victory margin set by New Zealand against Ireland in 2008.

When it comes to individual records, star Indian batsman Virat Kohli entered his name into the history books with two unique records to his name following his blistering knock of 166 runs off just 110 deliveries. The 34-year-old registered his 21st century in India, a hundred that saw him move past legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar (20) for the most number of tons scored in a country.

Another record that Kohli now holds is scoring the most number of centuries against the same country. The former Indian captain has now scored 10 tons against Sri Lanka. Previously, Kohli and Tendulkar were the joint holders of this record with nine centuries each against the same country. Other than his staggering contributions against Sri Lanka, Kohli also seems to enjoy competing against the West Indies and Australia as he has scored nine and eight ODI centuries respectively against these two countries.

Other records that Virat Kohli is on verge of breaking

With three centuries in four matches now, Virat Kohli has increased his number of ODI centuries to 46 and now is just three shy of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most number of tons (49) in this format. And that is not it, as the 34-year-old has also moved into the top five for scoring the most number of runs in ODIs. Kohli has scored 12,651 runs now and is only behind Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).