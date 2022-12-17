Rehan Ahmed Becomes Youngest Player To Represent England In Tests; Know All About Him

Rehan Ahmed has become the youngest player to represent England in Test cricket. The 18-year-old made his debut in the last Test of the three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi on Saturday.

Rehan is currently 18 years and 126 days old, which makes him the youngest ever to play a Test match for England. The record was previously held by Yorkshire’s Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days old when he made his Test debut for England against New Zealand in 1949.

A special moment between father and son ❤️



Congratulations to our youngest ever Men's Test cricketer, @RehanAhmed__16 👏



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wJZBaFLK28 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 17, 2022

Who is Rehan Ahmed?

Rehan is an English cricketer born in Nottingham on August 13, 2004. His father, Naeem Ahmed, migrated to England from Pakistan. Ahmed was considered one of the brightest prospects in English cricket even before he started playing as a professional. He was part of the Nottinghamshire youth setup before he joined Leicestershire in 2017.

Rehan went on to make his List A debut for Leicestershire in July 2021. In his debut match against Yorkshire, Rehan scored an unbeaten 7 runs but failed to pick even a single wicket with the ball. Leicestershire lost the game by 7 wickets. In December of the same year, Rehan was named to England's team for the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Rehan finished the tournament as the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps in four matches. He also scored 31 runs in the competition. His performance helped England reach the summit clash, where they lost to eventual champions India. Rehan made his First-Class debut in May 2022. He scored 0 and 16 runs in his debut game and failed to pick a single wicket to his name.

Rehan has played three First-Class games for Leicestershire and scored 195 runs at an average of 32.50, including one century. The all-rounder has picked up 9 wickets in domestic red-ball cricket. In the seven List A matches, Rehan has 89 runs and 5 wickets to his name. The England cricketer has also played 19 T20 matches and has 21 wickets and 100 runs under his belt.

Image: Twitter/EnglandCricket

