IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata To Bat First After New Skipper Eoin Morgan Wins The Toss

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
The coin lands in Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan's favor and he has decided to have a bat
Eoin Morgan will take over as #KKR Captain, beginning today's game against #MI.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020
Watch what the newly appointed Skipper has to say about his role.https://t.co/QYesmDDXex #Dream11IPL
How many big hits among these three tonight?— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020
The Pandya brothers and DK have a chat ahead of the game.#Dream11IPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/NCD3osEdXf
🏨 👉 🏟️— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020
Ready for #MIvKKR 💪#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/QzSyXCbB15
"Feels like everything is coming back together!"@Russell12A is in the mood for #MIvKKR tonight! 💥#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/E2cMnakISs— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020
Watch what @patcummins30 has to say ahead of the #MIvKKR clash tonight! 🗣️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j29H21lmaH— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020
Our premier pacer @patcummins30 has hit the right lengths and choked the run-flow with 4️⃣9️⃣ dots so far in the Powerplay! 🙌🏽#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/2DfrO0GZch— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020
😁 All smiles for tonight's game 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/erj0kClYHv— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020
👀 All eyes on our next target 🎯#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/OjOXckJpqA— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020
Round 2️⃣ 🆚 KKR 🟣— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020
We’re off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium 🏟#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/xTRN6nMVGQ
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Ponting hopes to play best cricket in back half of IPL as Delhi continues winning streak
5 mins ago
BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, National T20 Cup match preview
26 mins ago
Kevin Pietersen leaves Dream11 IPL 2020 halfway, fans set to miss his commentary
1 hour ago
Virat Kohli wishes Chennai bowler Shardul Thakur on 29th birthday on social media
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Chris Morris proud of his team-mates for making it a close contest despite loss
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL: Rajasthan troll own social media admin for creating false captaincy rumours
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points