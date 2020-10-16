IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata To Bat First After New Skipper Eoin Morgan Wins The Toss

While Mumbai are coming on the back of a solid win over Delhi by five wickets, Kolkata got hammered in their last match at the hands of Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs.

19:02 IST, October 16th 2020 Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and has decided to bat first The coin lands in Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan's favor and he has decided to have a bat

18:47 IST, October 16th 2020 Kolkata's newly appointed skipper is all geared up for the challenges ahead of him. Eoin Morgan will take over as #KKR Captain, beginning today's game against #MI.



Watch what the newly appointed Skipper has to say about his role.https://t.co/QYesmDDXex #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

18:41 IST, October 16th 2020 Former Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik & the Pandya brothers have a good chat before things get competitive on the field How many big hits among these three tonight?



The Pandya brothers and DK have a chat ahead of the game.#Dream11IPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/NCD3osEdXf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

18:36 IST, October 16th 2020 Will Hardik Pandya make his bat do the talking at the backend of the innings once again? 🏨 👉 🏟️



Ready for #MIvKKR 💪#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/QzSyXCbB15 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020

18:27 IST, October 16th 2020 Will the highly anticipated 'Russell Mania' finally take place in Abu Dhabi tonight? "Feels like everything is coming back together!"@Russell12A is in the mood for #MIvKKR tonight! 💥#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/E2cMnakISs — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

18:21 IST, October 16th 2020 Frontline pacer Pat Cummins says Kolkata need to make amends for their reverse fixture loss against the title-holders Watch what @patcummins30 has to say ahead of the #MIvKKR clash tonight! 🗣️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/j29H21lmaH — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

18:17 IST, October 16th 2020 Stat Alert! Our premier pacer @patcummins30 has hit the right lengths and choked the run-flow with 4️⃣9️⃣ dots so far in the Powerplay! 🙌🏽#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/2DfrO0GZch — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

18:16 IST, October 16th 2020 It looks like Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma might be calm & composed ahead of Kolkata clash 😁 All smiles for tonight's game 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/erj0kClYHv — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020

18:11 IST, October 16th 2020 Will pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah make an impact tonight with his toe-crushing yorkers? 👀 All eyes on our next target 🎯#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/OjOXckJpqA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020

18:09 IST, October 16th 2020 The title-holders Mumbai are on their way to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where Eoin Morgan's brigade awaits them Round 2️⃣ 🆚 KKR 🟣



We’re off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium 🏟#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/xTRN6nMVGQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.