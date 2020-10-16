Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata To Bat First After New Skipper Eoin Morgan Wins The Toss

While Mumbai are coming on the back of a solid win over Delhi by five wickets, Kolkata got hammered in their last match at the hands of Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:02 IST, October 16th 2020
Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan wins the toss and has decided to bat first

The coin lands in Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan's favor and he has decided to have a bat

pointer
18:47 IST, October 16th 2020
Kolkata's newly appointed skipper is all geared up for the challenges ahead of him.

 

pointer
18:41 IST, October 16th 2020
Former Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik & the Pandya brothers have a good chat before things get competitive on the field

 

pointer
18:36 IST, October 16th 2020
Will Hardik Pandya make his bat do the talking at the backend of the innings once again?

 

pointer
18:27 IST, October 16th 2020
Will the highly anticipated 'Russell Mania' finally take place in Abu Dhabi tonight?

 

pointer
18:21 IST, October 16th 2020
Frontline pacer Pat Cummins says Kolkata need to make amends for their reverse fixture loss against the title-holders

 

pointer
18:17 IST, October 16th 2020
Stat Alert!

 

pointer
18:16 IST, October 16th 2020
It looks like Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma might be calm & composed ahead of Kolkata clash

 

pointer
18:11 IST, October 16th 2020
Will pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah make an impact tonight with his toe-crushing yorkers?

 

pointer
18:09 IST, October 16th 2020
The title-holders Mumbai are on their way to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where Eoin Morgan's brigade awaits them

 

