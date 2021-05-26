Richard Hadlee Weighs In On WTC Final 2021, Evaluates Williamson & Kohli's Play

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee gave his assessment on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2021 between India and New Zealand weighing in on both sides who will lock horns at the iconic summit clash at Southhampton on June 18.

'Kane Williamson has earned his stripes'

On skipper Kane Williamson who will be leading the Black Caps in the WTC Final, Hadlee said that he had 'earned his stripes' as a great player in all formats of the game. He also stated that the skipper was capable of handling pressure extremely well and his temperament was outstanding.

"Kane has worked on his game and handles pressure extremely well -- his temperament is outstanding -- he knows his limitations and thrives on his strengths. He keeps his batting game simple, and he has a proven method that is effective. He collects his runs and then he can use his power game by playing proper and at times innovative cricket shots," the legend said as per an ICC release.

'Virat Kohli is a world-class player'

On the other hand, Richard Hadlee described Indian skipper Virat Kohli as a 'passionate cricketer' and a 'delight to watch.' He also credited him for being responsible for ensuring that Indian cricket remains competitive. "I see Virat as being a very passionate and competitive cricketer with a strong desire for himself and the team to succeed. He is a proud man and a world-class player -- a delight to watch. The pressure and expectations on him to 'win' is enormous," he said.

"There are millions of Indian fans who idolize him which puts great pressure on him. Virat is responsible for ensuring that Indian cricket remains competitive and be one of the best teams in the world," ICC quoted him as saying.

ICC WTC Final 2021: India Vs New Zealand

So who would win according to the New Zealand veteran? On this, Hadlee took the middle road saying that it all depended on who is better prepared and who adapts better to the English conditions the quickest. "Both teams have high-class batsmen so it will be an interesting game to watch. It is too difficult to call a winner at this stage," he said. The ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22.

(With Agency Inputs)