Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The first of the two-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan got off to a controversial start on Day 1 at The Gabba. As Pat Cummins steamed in to bowl the 55th over of Pakistan’s first innings, he trapped middle-order batsman Mohammad Rizwan in front of stumps to leave the visitors reeling at 143-6. The delivery was later revealed to be a no-ball as both on-field umpires and the third umpire made a major blunder on the opening day itself. However, the incident was not the only slip-up in the match. The umpires went on to miss as many as 21 no balls throughout The Gabba Test so far.

Ricky Ponting expresses displeasure over umpire’s inability to call no-balls

While speaking about the issue, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his displeasure and described the current state of umpiring ‘not good enough’. Ponting lamented the approach of calling front-foot no-balls. In his interview with cricket.com.au, Ponting cited the example of Ishant Sharma during the first Test of India's tour of Australia 2018-19 where the Indian pacer bowled some 30-odd uncalled no-balls. Two-time World Cup-winning captain also implied that the umpires these days are not even looking at the front line.

Meanwhile, after dismissing Pakistan for 240 before stumps on Day 1, Australia went on to gain a huge 340-run first-innings lead on their way to 580. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne smashed big centuries before the Aussie quicks reduced Pakistan to 64-3 at the end of Day 3.

A host of former Test players have weighed in on Muhammad Rizwan's controversial dismissal.#AUSvPAKhttps://t.co/RP2Pb4CG82 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2019

