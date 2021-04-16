Ricky Ponting Reveals Rishabh Pant's Big Captaincy Error During DC's Loss To RR

Since the past few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, fans have been witnessing a trend of teams changing the momentum of the game in the last 5 overs to make a remarkable comeback. This time around, the team batting second made the most of the last 5 overs. Match 7 of the league between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals saw the 'Pink Brigade' win the match by 3 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

RR vs DC scorecard: Jaydev Unadkat back to form

The brilliant half-century by Rishabh Pant was overshadowed by the batting performances displayed by David Miller and Chris Morris. Many got to see a vintage Jaydev Unadkat performance when he breached the top order of the Delhi Capitals early on in the game. He took the wickets of in-form batsmen like Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan along with Ajinkya Rahane. This set the tone of the game and when it looked like Delhi Capitals would have a below-par score, Rishabh Pant scored 51 runs from 32 balls which helped the team put up a defendable score of 147.

Ricky Ponting post-match interview

Ricky Ponting, in a post-match interview, said that Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled beautifully in the match without conceding a boundary. He further added that even though Ravichandran Ashwin struggled in his last match, he made the adjustments and got things right for the game and not letting him complete his bowling quota was an error of judgement on their behalf. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a 3-over spell, conceding 14 runs with an economy of 4.66 as per the RR vs DC scorecard.

Ricky Ponting added that the bowlers in the death overs bowled in the slot which resulted in RR sneaking a victory which probably should have been DC's. He also said that the Delhi Capitals are trying to maintain the balance of the team according to the playing conditions and the opposition team. The RR vs DC game saw a lot of ups and downs throughout the game.

Delhi Capitals looked in a better position defending the score when Chris Woakes took the wicket of Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also departed with a single-digit score. But David Miller and Chris Morris took their team across the finish line by scoring 62 and 36 runs respectively.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Delhi Capitals have dropped into the 4th position of the IPL 2021 points table. The Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule has them go against Punjab Kings in their next match. Fans would be eager to see the changes in the team to make them climb up the IPL 2021 points table.

