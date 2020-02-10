Ricky Ponting Wins Twitterati Over By Using 1995 Kookaburra Bat During Bushfire Bash

Sunday proved to be an exciting day for older cricket fans as cricketing legends like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Yuvraj Singh, and Brian Lara took part in the Bushfires Bash on Sunday, February 9. The proceeds from the match will be used to help the victims of the bushfires which have affected Australia over the last two months. Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist led the two sides.

Ricky Ponting makes fans nostalgic with retro bats

Ponting posted a picture of his net session ahead of the match on Instagram and had fans pretty much excited. Beyond the general presence of the legendary right-hander, fans were even more excited to see Ponting using a Kookaburra Ridgeback in the nets. The bat was made special by Ponting when he made his international debut for Australia back in December 1995 against Sri Lanka in a Test match at Perth. Here is the video.

If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara pic.twitter.com/dsaXhJTLoU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

Ricky Ponting bat: Multiple retro bats to be used in the match

The Cricket Australia Instagram handle also shared a picture that showcased the retro bats which will be used in Sunday's match. The picture showcases the Kookaburra 'Beast', the Kookaburra 'Bubble', the Kookaburra 'Ridgeback', and the Kookaburra 'Belta'. Cricket fans from the late 90s and the 2000s have had these bats engraved in their memories and will now be witnessing them in action again. The comments are filled with fans who are excited to see these bats and some are even inquiring why the 'Beast' does not have the graphite back it originally sported.

Bushfire Charity match: Full squads

Ponting XI:

Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Daniel Christian, and Brad Hodge.

Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI:

Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Jack Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, TBA.

Coach: Tim Paine

