'Rise Of Rohit Sharma In Test Cricket': Hitman's Place In ICC Team Of 2021 Lauded By Fans

Team India's new full-time ODI captain Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the 2021 ICC Test team of the year is a clear reflection of his growth in the longest format of cricket. The 34-year old smacked 906 runs last year in just 11 matches, at a fantastic average of 47.68. This is the hitman's best calendar year return since he began playing Test cricket in 2013.

His runs in 2021 included two spectacular centuries against England. The 34-year old smashed 161 runs in Chennai in February before hitting 127 runs at the Oval against the same opposition. Because of Rohit's immense growth in Test cricket, several netizens lauded him after he was named in the 2021 ICC Test team of the year.

Here's your 2021 ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 📝



Are your favourite players a part of the XI? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GrfiaNDkpx — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

Netizens delighted to see Rohit Sharma's growth in Test cricket

One netizen explained Rohit Sharma's spectacular rise in Team India's Test team by stating how the hitman has gone on to become one of the best openers after 'not even being in the squad' in his initial years. The fan believes that Rohit's journey in Test cricket is 'full of inspiration and determination.'

From not even being in the squad of Indian Test team to become the opener in @ICC Best Test team of the Year,,,the journey of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket is full of inspiration and determination.#RohitSharma | #TeamIndia | #BCCI pic.twitter.com/GI54ePDTmn — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) January 20, 2022

Similarly, another fan expressed their delight in seeing Rohit Sharma make it to the 2021 ICC Test team of the year by highlighting his growth in the longest format of the game. The social media user explains how the hitman has gone on from being referred to as a 'failed Test cricketer' to becoming one of the best players for India.

Rohit Sharma in ICC's men test team of the year 2021,

From being called as A fail test cricketer to the best test player of india and best test opener in the world going forward, Rohit sharma has come a long way ❤️@ImRo45 💙 pic.twitter.com/qU3MecFsUA — Bobidul Islam (@ImBobby05) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

I am thankful to @ICC who included three players from our country in the playing XI. Congratulations @RishabhPant17 @ashwinravi99 @ImRo45 . We and all our countrymen will expect the same from you that you take Indian cricket forward in this way. pic.twitter.com/Gd9jWHLXjD — saurabh jha (@saurabhjhalovAm) January 20, 2022

_The rise of Rohit Sharma is truly special in Test cricket - started as an opener in 2019 and included in the ICC Test team of the year 2021 - one of the best openers in world cricket.🤍_@ImRo45 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/zV5uVBQPIV — Sana_45🦋 (@Sanafati45) January 20, 2022

Rohit Sharma in Test Cricket in 2021:-



•Match - 11

•Innings - 21

•Runs - 906

•Average - 47.68

•50s/100s - 4/2

•Part of ICC Test Team.



Dominance of Rohit Sharma in test 🔥🔥#rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/m9LFpd0FBT — .. 🐐.. (@Vipull45) January 20, 2022

ICC Test team rankings

Australia, 119 New Zealand, 117 India, 116 England, 101 South Africa, 99 Pakistan, 93 Sri Lanka, 83 West Indies, 75 Bangladesh, 53 Zimbabwe, 31

ICC Test batter rankings

Marnus Labuschagne AUS, 935 points Joe Root ENG, 872 Kane Williamson NZ, 862 Steve Smith AUS, 845 Travis Head AUS, 773 = Rohit Sharma IND, 773

ICC Test bowling rankings

Pat Cummins AUS, 898 points Ravichandran Ashwin IND, 839 Kagiso Rabada SA, 828 Kyle Jamieson NZ, 825 Shaheen Afridi PAK, 822

Image: PTI