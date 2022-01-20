Last Updated:

'Rise Of Rohit Sharma In Test Cricket': Hitman's Place In ICC Team Of 2021 Lauded By Fans

Rohit Sharma

Team India's new full-time ODI captain Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the 2021 ICC Test team of the year is a clear reflection of his growth in the longest format of cricket. The 34-year old smacked 906 runs last year in just 11 matches, at a fantastic average of 47.68. This is the hitman's best calendar year return since he began playing Test cricket in 2013.

His runs in 2021 included two spectacular centuries against England. The 34-year old smashed 161 runs in Chennai in February before hitting 127 runs at the Oval against the same opposition. Because of Rohit's immense growth in Test cricket, several netizens lauded him after he was named in the 2021 ICC Test team of the year.

Netizens delighted to see Rohit Sharma's growth in Test cricket

One netizen explained Rohit Sharma's spectacular rise in Team India's Test team by stating how the hitman has gone on to become one of the best openers after 'not even being in the squad' in his initial years. The fan believes that Rohit's journey in Test cricket is 'full of inspiration and determination.'

Similarly, another fan expressed their delight in seeing Rohit Sharma make it to the 2021 ICC Test team of the year by highlighting his growth in the longest format of the game. The social media user explains how the hitman has gone on from being referred to as a 'failed Test cricketer' to becoming one of the best players for India.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

ICC Test team rankings

  1. Australia, 119
  2. New Zealand, 117
  3. India, 116
  4. England, 101
  5. South Africa, 99
  6. Pakistan, 93
  7. Sri Lanka, 83
  8. West Indies, 75
  9. Bangladesh, 53
  10. Zimbabwe, 31

ICC Test batter rankings

  1. Marnus Labuschagne AUS, 935 points
  2. Joe Root ENG, 872
  3. Kane Williamson NZ, 862
  4. Steve Smith AUS, 845
  5. Travis Head AUS, 773 = Rohit Sharma IND, 773

ICC Test bowling rankings

  1. Pat Cummins AUS, 898 points
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin IND, 839
  3. Kagiso Rabada SA, 828
  4. Kyle Jamieson NZ, 825
  5. Shaheen Afridi PAK, 822

