Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel Create THIS Historical Moment In DC's Super Over Win Vs SRH

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be an enthralling one for the viewers as it went down all the way to the Super Over. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals side ultimately won the closely-fought battle on the very last ball of the deciding over. Moreover, the DC captain also became a part of a historical all-time IPL moment alongside Axar Patel.

Axar Patel becomes the first Indian spinner to bowl a Super Over in IPL history

The 27-year-old Axar Patel played his first match in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league on Sunday. The left-arm spinner was forced to miss the initial matches for his side after testing for the COVID-19 virus. But the talented youngster made a significant impact in his first outing of the season and was instrumental in his side crossing the line in the DC vs SRH Super Over clash.

The left-arm spinner had conceded just 26 runs from his full quota of four overs. Patel also claimed two crucial wickets in the contest, making it to the DC vs SRH highlights. Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to the miserly bowler for the all-important Super Over, making him the first Indian spinner to bowl a Super Over in the T20 competition. The move paid dividends as SRH could only manage 7 runs against the spinner. DC ultimately chased down the target of 8 to clinch a crucial win. It is worth mentioning that it also was the first occasion where a team bowling a spinner in a Super Over ended up on the winning side in an IPL match as well, which could set the trend for other captains to take such a decision, keeping conditions, form and variable factors in mind ofcourse.

DC vs SRH Super Over: DC vs SRH highlights

Axar Patel IPL 2021 journey so far

The Axar Patel IPL 2021 stint was jeopardized after he tested positive for COVID-19 during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament. However, the cricketer has returned to the side after testing negative for the virus. The left-hander played his first match of the season on Sunday and is expected to play a major role for DC in the upcoming matches in the absence of R Ashwin, who has taken a break from IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 points table update

The Chennai Super Kings have dethroned the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the top of the IPL 2021 points table after registering a comprehensive 69-run victory over them on Sunday. Both CSK and RCB have eight points to their name. While CSK are currently the table-toppers, RCB have fallen to the third spot after facing their maiden loss this year. DC have also accumulated eight points from five matches and they have moved to the second place. MI are fourth with six points.

