Rishabh Pant Birthday: Cricket Fraternity Comes Up With Hilarious Wishes For India Star

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, October 4, with social media flooded with birthday wishes. Pant has gone on to establish himself as a vital member of Team India in the all-three format of the game. Besides fans, the cricket fraternity also wished the wicketkeeper-batsman on his birthday with some hilarious messages.

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Suresh Raina extended birthday wishes to Pant on social media. Yuvraj Singh in his tweet wrote, "Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein. stay blessed@RishabhPant17, hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup.

Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein 👱‍♂️🤪 stay blessed @RishabhPant17 , hope it’s a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup 🏆 🙌🏻 happy birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/r0XiuL3Txg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 4, 2022

Best wishes to you @RishabhPant17 on your Birthday, wishing you all the love and success. May you continue to make the whole team and Nation proud. Loads of love to you brother! Have a blessed day! 🤗 #HappyBirthdayRishabh pic.twitter.com/hYZE6iFcZl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2022

Happy birthday to my keeper buddy @RishabhPant17.

Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/RXfRkvaMX4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 4, 2022

Wasim Jaffer is known to share his thoughts through witty memes on social media. The former cricketer wished Pant in a hilarious manner by posting a picture including both Pant and the current skipper of Team India Rohit Sharma. In the photo, Rohit can be seen asking Pant what he wants as a gift on his birthday. The southpaw then responds by asking for a chance to bat, but the hilarious expression from Rohit in the meme is simply unmissable.

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture of them from England and shared a heartfelt message as well.

Will Rishabh Pant get to bat during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

Rishabh Pant until the Asia Cup was a regular member of the T20 team. However, the emergence of Dinesh Karthik as a finisher has made it difficult for Pant to break into the playing XI with Karthik being preferred by Rohit Sharma. The left-handed batsman will be hoping to get some batting during the final of the series in Indore on Tuesday, September 4.

In his last 10 innings, Pant has managed to score above 30 just once. The final T20I match against South Africa will be Rishabh Pant final chance to impress the team management and try to find a place in the playing XI during the T20 World Cup. With KL Rahul reportedly not playing the 3rd T20I, Pant might get the chance to open the innings and he will look to make the chance count by positing a huge score against his name.