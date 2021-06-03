Rishabh Pant Congratulates Girlfriend Isha For New Business Venture, Fans Left In Awe

Rishabh Pant has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the world and is a vital cog in Team India's setup across all formats. That rise in stardom also saw him being handed the captaincy of Delhi Capitals despite the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith being part of the side. IPL 2020's beaten finalists were in fine form before the tournament was suspended, and Pant has subsequently travelled to England with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship final.

Rishabh Pant's long-time girlfriend Isha Negi has advanced into a new business venture and the Team India star has backed her to achieve success. The Dehradun born model has launched her own one-stop fashion place called Isha's Closet. The venture's website claims that they will select clothing, designs and looks for their customers right from public appearances to loungewear. Isha's Closet will also provide fashion advice like choosing and coordinating outfits and choosing accessories for footwear.

Pant posted a story on Instagram to congratulate Isha on her new beginnings promoting her brand to his 5.1m followers strong Instagram fan base. Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi have been dating for over five years since the Dehradun-born model's days pursuing BA English honours student of Delhi's famous Amity University. Isha Negi's Instagram profile shows that she is an Entrepreneur - Interior Decor Designer and her latest venture sees her dip into the world of fashion.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is Pant's hefty paycheques from playing in the IPL, as well as, his lucrative brand endorsements contracts with companies like SG and Adidas cricket for bat and kit sponsorship. Pant reportedly bags a whopping ₹15 crore from his IPL contract with the Delhi Capitals. . The 23-year old was instrumental in India's success on the tour of Australia, as well as, in the home series against England. The wicketkeeper was subsequently been awarded a Grade A contract by the BCCI, and bags a whopping ₹7 crore from the Indian cricket board.

(Image Courtesy: Rishabh Pant Instagram)