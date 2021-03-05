'Rishabh Pant On Fire': Young Gun Smashes Fiery 100, Topples England's Lead In Final Test

Continuing his form from Australia, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant unleashed upon the English bowlers on Friday in the final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The young gun spared no bowler, including England's star Ben Stokes, as he smashed a quickfire 100 to topple England's well-earned lead. After missing out the century by inches in his previous innings, Pant finally breached the 100-run mark on Friday evening just before the end of play on Day 2, with support from Washington Sundar who held the other end sternly.

Pant's fiery knock, not only helped India gain a lead in the first innings of the game but also tired out the English bowlers which could be seen as the visitor's constantly missed out on their lines and lengths. The youngster's knock invited hilarious responses as several netizens jumped to appreciate his fighting century. Here's how netizens reacted:

'Pant on fire'

Who hits a reverse sweep against Jimmy with a second new ball in his first ball in the over? Fearless Rishabh pant!!!🔥#INDvENG #RishabhPant — Sirius (@madhu_shantan) March 5, 2021

RISHABH PANT IS THE GOAAT — darth BUY TATA CHEM (@citizensidd) March 5, 2021

Rishabh pant is a mad man! Reverse sweeping Anderson! Levels to this 🔥 #INDvENG — Nishad (@nish_316) March 5, 2021

What did I just see!

Jimmy Anderson bowling with the new ball and Rishab Pant plays reverse sweep.

This guy is a Legend. #INDvEND #RishabhPant #Anderson — Koushik P (@sillyp0int) March 5, 2021

Reverse scoop to James Anderson in Test cricket lmao 😂 . Making ABD Proud . True successor of Superman 🔥 — Aivy / RT Pinned (@SpiderPant) March 5, 2021

