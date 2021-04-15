Rishabh Pant Points Out Factors That Led To Delhi Capitals' Last-over Defeat Against RR

In yet again low-scoring blockbuster, Rajasthan Royals registered their first victory and defeated the Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets. At once the match was in Delhi Capitals' clutches however, David Miller played a mature inning and brought his tenth half-century of IPL. Following the defeat, DC's skipper Rishabh Pant outlined factors that played a role in their loss.

During the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant said, "The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start. Hopefully, if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So we had to do something in the second innings."

Sanju Samson won his second toss and invited the Delhi Capitals to bat first at the Wankhede stadium. DC's start was not well, as Jayadev Unadkat dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane in the first 6 overs. For Delhi Capitals Pant played the knock of 51 runs.

'Had some hopes with Miller and Morris': Sanju Samson

On winning the match, Sanju Samson said, "Had some hopes with Miller and Morris to come but to be really honest, I thought that it was tough from there and I think the boys did really well to get over the line. It's about reading the conditions. It was a bit sticky to start with. Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That's also our strength - three left-armers. They are slightly different from the others so we can use them in a different way. We had a chat with him, he was very confident and very clear (Sakariya). Can't do much, was just praying inside. Always sit back and review my game. If I play that match again 100 times I would not take the single (on denying strike to Morris last time)."

