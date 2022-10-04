Rishabh Pant Receives Cryptic Message From Urvashi Rautela On 25th Birthday; Watch Video

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday on October 4, Tuesday. While wishes for Rishabh on a celebratory day started flooding social media from midnight itself, a particular birthday wish is currently going viral on social media. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was involved in a social media feud with Rishabh lately, is making headlines for dropping a video captioned, “Happy Birthday” on Instagram.

Urvashi took to her official Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday and put out a reel where she can be seen wearing a red outfit, with the background music of Student of the Year. He wrote, "Happy Birthday" in the caption, alongside a red balloon emoji. On noticing the video, social media users were quick to correlate the video with Pant’s birthday and put out some hilarious comments.

Urvashi Rautela puts out birthday wishes without mentioning any name; Watch

Rishabh Pant is currently dating Isha Negi

On the other hand, Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi took to her Instagram handle and put out a story featuring Pant. "Happy birthday my love,” the caption of the video read. It is pertinent to mention that Rishabh was linked with rumors of dating Urvashi. However, the cricketer later made his relationship with Isha official by sharing a picture with her. "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy,” Pant wrote in the caption.

Urvashi Rautela's claims about Mr. RP

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rautela mentioned a ‘Mr. RP’ in her comments, while making claims that Mr. RP waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby, wishing to meet her. Rautela added that she was asleep all this while and felt bad after seeing 16-17 missed calls.

In an Instagram story that he deleted later, Pant lashed out at Rautela without mentioning her name. "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” Pant wrote. He also used hashtags like 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' in the story.