The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rishabh Pant Picked Over Sanju Samson For Ind Vs WI Series, Netizens Express Shock

Cricket News

Indian cricket fans have taken to Twitter to criticise the BCCI for going with Rishabh Pant again, especially when Sanju Samson is yet to receive his due.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
rishabh pant

To the surprise of many, Rishabh Pant has been selected to play in the West Indies T20Is which is scheduled for December. This decision comes at the expense of Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, which has baffled many netizens. Have a look at what the Twitterati had to say after Pant's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming series.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin bats left-handed; fans say 'Rishabh Pant!'

Heavy faith shown in Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's position in Team India has been a talking point for almost six months now. Since the wicketkeeper-batsman's irresponsible dismissal in the World Cup semi-final, Pant has received a lot of flak from cricket fans and experts. While the Indian team and selectors have been supportive of Pant, his form has not improved much, claim observers. He didn't particularly shine in the series against SA either, thereby losing his Test spot to Wriddhiman Saha.

ALSO READ | 'Talented' Rishabh Pant needs to pull up his socks: Nayan Mongia

He also failed to improve in the T20Is against Bangladesh, where he scored low scores and made rash DRS calls while wicketkeeping. On the other hand, Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was a part of the squad against Bangladesh too but got no chances. Samson has come off a great domestic season where he scored the highest-ever score in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. It was therefore fair to expect the BCCI to finally give Samson the chance he deserves but they have chosen to stick with Rishabh Pant yet again. Twitter has not reacted to the news well and here are some of their reactions.

ALSO READ | Pravin Amre backs Rishabh Pant, says he needs to focus on his timing

Twitter reacts to Pant being chosen over Samson

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant: Twitter unhappy after another lacklustre performance

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG