Rishabh Pant Picked Over Sanju Samson For Ind Vs WI Series, Netizens Express Shock

To the surprise of many, Rishabh Pant has been selected to play in the West Indies T20Is which is scheduled for December. This decision comes at the expense of Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, which has baffled many netizens. Have a look at what the Twitterati had to say after Pant's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming series.

Heavy faith shown in Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's position in Team India has been a talking point for almost six months now. Since the wicketkeeper-batsman's irresponsible dismissal in the World Cup semi-final, Pant has received a lot of flak from cricket fans and experts. While the Indian team and selectors have been supportive of Pant, his form has not improved much, claim observers. He didn't particularly shine in the series against SA either, thereby losing his Test spot to Wriddhiman Saha.

Hard on Sanju Samson but I guess he is much better off playing games rather than just travelling around. Big vote of confidence in Rishabh Pant but the team will expect more from him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 21, 2019

He also failed to improve in the T20Is against Bangladesh, where he scored low scores and made rash DRS calls while wicketkeeping. On the other hand, Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was a part of the squad against Bangladesh too but got no chances. Samson has come off a great domestic season where he scored the highest-ever score in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. It was therefore fair to expect the BCCI to finally give Samson the chance he deserves but they have chosen to stick with Rishabh Pant yet again. Twitter has not reacted to the news well and here are some of their reactions.

Twitter reacts to Pant being chosen over Samson

Why #SanjuSamson ignored... why #Rishabhpant getting chances after chances inspite of repeated failure..it suggests god father requires which I think Sanju doesn't have... please be impartial... selectors are biased not logical...it's possible only in India...😏 @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/QoJYrJdk9Z — Bidun Babu MFC (@BidunMfc) November 22, 2019

What the hell is going on in the mind of selectors? They are backing #rishabhpant from so much time. He has not been scoring runs and still been kept in the team. Had they backed some other wicketkeeper like #sanjusamson the result would have been different.@SGanguly99 @imVkohli — Kommi kevin (@BhargavKevin) November 22, 2019

If #RishabhPant doesn't get dropped from the team I'll stop watching cricket. I mean, what the hell is going on??!?! — Prabhsimran (@less_strange) November 22, 2019

I am not getting what selectors wanna do🙇

Sad to see without getting any game against Bangladesh, #SanjuSamson dropped from INDIAN squad vs WI @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli we had supported #RishabhPant in past but its time to give chance to deserving player.🙏 — Anurag Ojha (@AnuragO56534743) November 22, 2019

