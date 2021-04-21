Rishabh Pant Shares His Learning Experience After DC's Tough Run Chase Against MI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant explained how his team excelled in pulling off a tough run chase against the defending champions Mumbai Indians during their IPL 2021 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan ensured a good start for DC as they finally broke their losing streak against MI in the last over thriller by six wickets.

'If you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target': Rishabh Pant

"When we started we were little under pressure. Mishy Bhai (Amit Mishra) got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 136. We like to take it into the ground, take one match at a time. What we have learned is if you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target", said Rishabh Pant during the post-match interview.

DC register their second win of IPL 2021

After winning the toss and electing bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front and helped the title-holders get off to a brisk start. He added 58 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (24) for the second-wicket stand. However, once the 'Hitman' was dismissed for a quickfire 30-ball 44, MI suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse as they went on to lose their next three wickets by adding just eight runs. In the end, vital contributions from youngster Ishan Kishan (26), and, lower-order batsman Jayant Yadav (23) took them to a respectable total of 137/9 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi meant business right from the word 'Go' as Shikhar Dhawan went after the Mumbai bowlers and made batting look easy on a tough batting surface. He was ably supported by DC's new recruit Steve Smith (33) as the duo added 53 runs for the second wicket. Once they were dismissed, even captain Pant could not last long as he walked back for just seven runs to his name. In the end, Lalit Yadav (22*), and Shimron Hetmyer (14)* added finishing touches as DC got past the finish line with five balls to spare.

