Rishabh Pant Shocks Fans With Never-seen-before Look Ahead Of WTC Final; See Picture

While India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has often been under the scanner for his ordinary skills with the gloves, the talented player has made amends with his lion-hearted batting performances in the recent past. The talented youngster has been in scintillating form in Test matches, and he is likely to play a major role in impending India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. Ahead of the all-important contest, the southpaw wooed fans with his dapper looks.

Rishabh Pant stuns fans with his new look

The 23-year-old's popularity has grown significantly since his debut as the cricketer has enthralled fans with his inspiring performances in international cricket. Rishabh Pant enjoys a massive fans base on social media as well. The left-hander has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram and has used the image and video sharing platform to stay connected with his supporters.

The swashbuckling batsman recently debuted a new look on his social media accounts as he shared a picture of himself in a suit. With slicked-back hair and a crisp black blazer, the champion cricketer was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The youngster mentioned in his caption that one should keep listening to their inner voice. Here is the latest Rishabh Pant Instagram post -

Rishabh Pant stats in Test cricket

Pant has already seen several ups and downs already in his young career. The player has amassed 1358 runs in his career so far from 20 Test matches. Moreover, he also has a healthy batting average of 45.34. The left-hander has three centuries to his name and has also scored six fifties in the longer format. It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant is the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash a century in both Australia and England.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final 2021

The Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 25-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final 2021 -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

Image source: Rishabh Pant Twitter