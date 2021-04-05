Rishabh Pant Takes Dig At Shubman Gill While Playing Box Cricket With R Ashwin: WATCH

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and fellow veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane recently shot for a commercial ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals franchise on their social media accounts, the three cricketers can be seen having a fun time playing box cricket. Apparently, the franchise also tagged Kolkata Knight Riders star Shubman Gill in their post.

Rishabh Pant trolls Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2021

On Sunday, April 4, the Delhi Capitals franchise took to social media and shared a 10-second video of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane playing box cricket in what appears to be inside a studio. R Ashwin, who was a close-in fielder, seemingly takes a low catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of captain Pant. After the catch was completed, the Delhi Capitals skipper asked the team to tag his Indian teammate and expert close-in fielder Shubman Gill in the post. It is believed that Pant asked the DC social media admin to tag Gill since the KKR star recently claimed that he will be bowling in the IPL 2021 if given a chance.

Here is a look at the entire video as shared by the Delhi Capitals.

A look at Delhi Capitals squad

On January 20, the DC franchise retained 19 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav and uncapped Indian cricketers like Vishnu Vinod and Ripal Patel. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 season.

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

DC IPL 2021 schedule

The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence from Friday, April 9 onwards in Chennai. However, Rishabh Pant and co. will be playing their first match on Saturday, April 10 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Here is a look at the entire DC IPL 2021 schedule.

Mumbai coronavirus cases impact on IPL

In other news, despite the rise in Mumbai coronavirus cases, the IPL 2021 matches scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium will go ahead as planned. On Saturday, April 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same while speaking with The Telegraph.

