Rishabh Pant 'talks' To Dinosaur In UK Mall, Shardul Thakur Shares Video; Watch

Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur has shared a hilarious video on Instagram where wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was seen talking to a dinosaur sculpture. The Indian players are currently in London enjoying their breaks ahead of the fourth Test between England and India. The five-match Test series between is currently levelled at 1-1 and both sides will be eyeing to get on top with a win in the fourth Test match.

While the next test is scheduled for 2nd September at The Oval, London, players are taking off their minds from a horrible innings defeat in the third Test and are relaxing by visiting the city. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has shared a hilarious video on his Instagram story where he and Rishabh Pant are seen enjoying themselves at a mall in the UK. Pant is known for his funny banters on the field, but here he was seen talking to a sculpture of a dinosaur. Thakur uploaded a video stating “Talking to dinosaurs is his thing”. The video was funny in its own way and shows that the Indian players haven’t stressed themselves after the humiliating loss.

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant should continue with the same approach says Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant is under the radar of fans and critics after a poor show in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. After having a brilliant run in Australia and then in the home series against England, Pant was expected to shine once again but has returned with horrible numbers. The wicketkeeper-batsman has managed only 87 runs in five innings and has been dismissed by Ollie Robinson on four occasions. While everyone is criticizing Pant for his aggressive technique, Dinesh Karthik has contrasting opinions.

Karthik, who had a great commentary stint in the UK before leaving for the IPL, has stated that Pant should change his technique and stick with it instead. Karthik feels that Pant got his runs with the same technique in Australia, and changing it in the middle of the series won’t make any sense. "Pant has got most of his runs that way, he got tons of it in Australia and you will have to give him the time and allow him to flourish. I don't think he needs to change anything drastically in the middle of the series," said Dinesh Karthik.

