Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha Slammed As Both Flop In Pink-ball Warmup Match: WATCH

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia A in their ongoing three-day tour-match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After finding themselves comfortable at 102-2, the visitors lost wickets in succession and were reduced to 123-9 a while later. The two Indian wicketkeepers, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, both failed to rescue India during their batting collapse as they lost their wickets for single-digit scores.

Australia A vs India live updates: Rishabh Pant scores 5, Saha goes for a duck in warm-up

Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease at 102-4. However, he made his way back to the pavilion after facing just 11 deliveries. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman scored just five runs before getting trapped in front of stumps by Australia A pacer Jack Wildermuth. On the other hand, Pant’s veteran teammate Wriddhiman Saha failed to even open his account, despite facing 22 deliveries out in the middle.

Rishabh Pant’s and Wriddhiman Saha’s batting failures in India’s first-innings against Australia A has been severely criticised by fans across social media. With just a week before the launch of the opening India vs Australia pink ball Test match at Adelaide, Team India continue to struggle with their batting after a similar outing at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval. Here is a look at Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha’s untimely dismissals from the Australia A vs India game along with some of the fans' reactions to it.

Pant missed the golden opportunity again — बाबा (@iBeing_Gaurav) December 11, 2020

Vihari again failed 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️..pant also didn't utilized the chance 👎👎 — Abhi Ram (@AbhiRamaKrishn8) December 11, 2020

Shaw aur pant ko bahar nikalo team se — Tushar Jyoti Talukdar (@TusharJT04) December 11, 2020

What a collapse 😶😭😡 — Aditya Desai (@AdityaD23281005) December 11, 2020

Australia A vs India live updates: India lose wickets in succession before Jasprit Bumrah’s rescue

At the time of publishing, the Indian team reached 173-9 after 45 overs. After they were reduced to 123-9, Jasprit Bumrah (43*) came to India’s rescue with some lusty hits as he took on the Australia A bowlers with ease. He was batting alongside No.11 Mohammad Siraj, who himself reached 15 runs from 23 balls.

For further Australia A vs India live updates, tune into the Sony SIX SD and HD channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for live streaming. For live scores, one can visit the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

A look into India vs Australia 2020 squad

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning home after the conclusion of opening India vs Australia pink ball Test. Here is a look at entire India vs Australia 2020 squad for the Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

