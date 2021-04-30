Ritika Comes Up With Adorable Birthday Wish For Hubby Rohit Sharma As He Turns 34

Rohit Sharma's better half Ritika Sajdeh has come forward to wish him as he rang in his 34th birthday on Friday. Rohit is arguably the world's best batsman in the modern-day game when it comes to limited-overs cricket as the 'Hitman' has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I Cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday RO': Ritika Sajdeh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ritika posted an image of her hubby's cake-cutting ceremony supposedly from Mumbai Indians' dressing room where his team-mate Piyush Chawla, and, Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan can be seen clapping for him.

In another adorable picture posted by Ritika, the 'Hitman' can be seen lying on their little princess Samaira's lap.

Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh's solid partnership

Rohit Sharma married his business manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 after dating her for 6 years. Rohit Sharma's fans, as well as the batsman himself, consider Ritika Sajdeh as the Mumbai Indians captain's lucky charm. Ritika Sajdeh is often seen in the stands cheering and praying while Rohit Sharma is batting.

Rohit Sharma's cricketing career

Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team nearly half a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. However, the initial few years of his cricketing career were marred by inconsistent performances, which kept him away from becoming the mainstay of the Indian batting lineup.

However, his fortunes changed since his promotion as an opener in India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign. Rohit Sharma is now a limited-overs veteran and one of India’s most reliable batsmen, especially in ODIs and T20Is. Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have three ODI double centuries in his bank, which is no mean feat.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)