RJS Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Streaming

Quick links:
Rajasthan (RJS) will go up against Himachal Pradesh (HIM) in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, February 23 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction, probable RJS vs HIM playing 11 and RJS vs HIM Dream11 team. The RJS vs HIM live streaming can be found on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rajasthan are currently at the third spot of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite D standings with four points as they won their last match against Puducherry. Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, slipped to the fifth spot of the table by losing their opening match against Maharashtra.
Also Read l Day after earning maiden India call-up, Rahul Tewatia wreaks havoc in Vijay Hazare game
Ashok Menaria (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Azeem Akhtar, Arafat Khan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Ajayraj Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq
Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Sidharth Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma
Also Read l Vijay Hazare: Shaw, bowlers set up Mumbai's win over Delhi
Also Read l After being acquired by Punjab, Shahrukh Khan smashes quickfire 50 in Vijay Hazare opener
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Rajasthan will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The RJS vs HIM match prediction and RJS vs HIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RJS vs HIM Dream11 team and RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l Vijay Hazare: Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.