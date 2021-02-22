RJS Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Streaming

Rajasthan (RJS) will go up against Himachal Pradesh (HIM) in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, February 23 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction, probable RJS vs HIM playing 11 and RJS vs HIM Dream11 team. The RJS vs HIM live streaming can be found on Disney+ Hotstar.

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: RJS vs HIM Dream11 preview

Rajasthan are currently at the third spot of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite D standings with four points as they won their last match against Puducherry. Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, slipped to the fifth spot of the table by losing their opening match against Maharashtra.

RJS vs HIM live: RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: RJS vs HIM Dream11 team, squad list

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: Rajasthan squad

Ashok Menaria (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Azeem Akhtar, Arafat Khan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Shiva Chouhan, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Ajayraj Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: Himachal Pradesh squad

Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Nikhil Gangta, Arpit Guleria, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Sidharth Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: RJS vs HIM Dream11 team, top picks

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi

Himachal Pradesh: Ravi Thakur, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora

RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction: RJS vs HIM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ankush Bains

Batsmen: Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Ravi Thakur, Ankit Kalsi

All-Rounders: Rishi Dhawan (VC), Amit Kumar, Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Vaibhav Arora

RJS vs HIM live: RJS vs HIM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Rajasthan will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RJS vs HIM match prediction and RJS vs HIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RJS vs HIM Dream11 team and RJS vs HIM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

