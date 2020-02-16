Road Safety World Series 2020 Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Team Line-ups

The Road Safety World Series 2020 will witness some of the legends of cricket taking the field in the first edition of the event. The matches which will be played from March 7 to March 20 with as many as 5 teams taking part in the competition. The Road Safety World Series is a T20 tournament that has been organised to promote road safety in India.

Road Safety World Series 2020: All you need to know about the event

The Road Safety World Series 2020 league will feature five teams — India Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends. The tournament will have a total of 11 matches in which the teams will play at least once against each other and there will be a final in the end.

Road Safety World Series 2020: Players taking part in the event

The series will include former international cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

This will be the third-time that fans will get a chance to witness Sachin Tendulkar in action since his retirement in 2013. The legendary cricketer has earlier played for the MCC against Rest of the World XI at Lord’s in 2014 and also featured in three exhibition T20s in the United States of America (USA) in 2015.

Road Safety World Series 2020 schedule:

Match 1: March 7, 2020: India Legends vs West Indies Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

Match 2: March 8, 2020: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)

Match 3: March 10, 2020: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 4: March 11, 2020: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 5: March 13, 2020: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 6: March 14, 2020: India Legends vs South Africa Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 7: March 16, 2020: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 8: March 17, 2020: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 9: March 19, 2020: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

Match 10: March 20, 2020: India Legends vs Australia Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)

Match 11: March 22, 2020: FINAL @ Brabourne Stadium (CCI, Mumbai)

Road Safety World Series 2020 live streaming

All the matches will be aired live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema at 7:00 PM IST. The match can be streamed online on VOOT and JIO.