Road Safety World Series 2021 Final India Vs Sri Lanka Live Stream, Pitch And Weather News

India Legends will square off with Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021 final on Sunday, March 21. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The India vs Sri Lanka live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage final, here are the India vs Sri Lanka live stream details, how to watch Road Safety World Series final live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.
It will be safe to say that the two best teams of the competition are featuring in the Road Safety World Series 2021 final. Both India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends won five out of the six games they played and finished at the first and second position respectively in the points table.
While the India Legends' only loss came against England Legends, Sri Lanka Legends' solitary defeat came against the Sachin Tendulkar-led side, which is why the hosts go into the final with an upper hand. Both sides will be riding high on confidence after their clinical wins in the competition. The two teams are filled with some of the veterans of the game, which is why fans are in for an exciting Road Safety World Series 2021 final.
The Road Safety World Series final channel in India where the live telecast of the game will be available are Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs Sri Lanka live streaming on the Voot app and website. The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live scores and updates can be found on the social media accounts and website of the tournament.
Going by the way the series has progressed, the game is expected to be a high scoring one, with the 1st innings total going into the 170-180 region. Both sides are packed with some explosive batsmen, which is why a lot of runs will flow during the contest. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around 32°C with a 38% cloud cover and 32% humidity.
