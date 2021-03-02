Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Live Stream, Full Squads, Match Timings & All Info

Considering the star-studded line-ups of all the participating teams, the Road Safety World Series had emerged as one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments of recent times. The tournament started with a bang in March 2020 but unfortunately had to be halted due to the COVID-19 situation in India after just four matches. Much to the fans' delight, the competition is all set to make a comeback from March 5.

Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium will host all the fixtures of the upcoming Road Safety World series. A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. All the matches will begin at 7 PM (IST).

Road Safety World series 2021 schedule:

March 5: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 7: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 8: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 9: India Legends vs England Legends

March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 11: England Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 13: India Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends

March 15: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 17: Semi-final 1

March 19: Semi-final 2

March 21: Final

Road Safety World Series 2021 squad list

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.

Road Safety World series live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and also on free-to-air channel Rishtey Cineplex. The Road Safety World Series live streaming will also be made available on the Voot app and website. Jio users can also watch the matches live on JioTV.

Road Safety World Series tickets

Fans can buy the Road Safety World Series tickets from the BookMyShow official website and app. The ticket price for India Legends matches starts at ₹500, whereas it starts at ₹100 for other teams. It is worth mentioning that a designated sum of money raised from the ticket sales will go towards creating awareness regarding road safety in the nation.

The greatest cricket legends have come together for the cause of #RoadSafety. 4 days to go!

The @Unacademy #RoadSafetyWorldSeries returns on 5th March 2021! #YehJungHaiLegendary 🏏



🎟️Get your tickets here: https://t.co/Puc2pfX0VJ pic.twitter.com/jobmwTpUW2 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 1, 2021

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram

