Road Safety World Series Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Stream, Pitch Info & Preview

Bangladesh Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will meet in the 10th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, March 10, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India, how to follow the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live scores preview

The ongoing Road Safety World Series matches have entertained cricket fans with high-octane T20 matches and considering the line-ups of this upcoming fixture, the encounter promises to be an enthralling one. Sri Lanka Legends have emerges are the more impressive team this season in the league when compared to Bangladesh Legends. A tooth and nail battle between the two teams is expected as they look to clinch crucial winning points from the match.

Road Safety World Series points table updates

The Sri Lanka-based team have lost only a single contest so far, and they sit comfortably at the second position on the points table with three wins. Bangladesh Legends are still yet to get off the mark on the points table, and it becomes important for them to claim a victory in this match as they look to stage a turnaround. They are the wooden spooners in the competition, and a victory against an in-form Sri Lanka Legends team could do wonders for their confidence.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live stream details

The live telecast of the encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Legends live scores pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Raipur is likely to provide ample assistance to the bowlers. The venue has hosted a number of low-scoring encounters in the past, and the same trend could continue in the upcoming contest as well. The chasing teams have had an advantage on the surface, and the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. There are no chances of rain playing a spoilsport, and clear skies are expected throughout the day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram