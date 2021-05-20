Robin Uthappa Reveals MS Dhoni's Hilarious Way Of Handling S Sreesanth's Hot Temper

The suspension of the IPL 2021 season was announced on May 4 by the IPL GC and the BCCI. Players and staff members of different teams had started testing positive for Covid-19. After the IPL suspension, the CSK team member, Robin Uthappa has recently revealed an interesting incident that involves CSK captain MS Dhoni’s hilarious way of handling the high temper of S Sreesanth back in the day. The incident took place during a T20 match against Australia in 2007.

Robin Uthappa recalls an incident involving MS Dhoni and S Sreesanth

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Wake Up With Sorabh' by stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Uthappa recalled that the Indian team was playing against Australia just after the 2007 T20 World Cup. Narrating the incident, Uthappa said that it was either Andrew Symonds or Michael Hussey who had backed up from the crease and Sreesanth stopped between his run-up and took the stumps off and started appealing to the umpire by continuously saying, “How is that?”. Seeing this, MS Dhoni came running from his position and told Sreesanth, “Just go bowl bro” after pulling him aside.

The fixtures with the Australian team were full of high-voltage drama and Uthappa believed that the CSK team captain was someone who handled Sreesanth really well amidst the high intensity on the field. While appearing on the show, Uthappa also recalled the T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan, particularly the moment when Misbah-Ul-Haq tried to play a scoop shoot but instead the ball went in the air to short fine leg. Uthappa recalled that when he saw the ball in the air, his first thought was who was at short fine leg, which happened to be Sreesanth itself.

S Sreesanth stats in international cricket

Upon seeing Sreesanth in the position, Robin Uthappa started sprinting and was praying for the team to pull through the catch. According to S Sreesanth stats, in his T20I career between 2006-08, he played 10 matches while taking 7 wickets with an economy of 8.47. In his ODI career, Sreesanth has played 53 matches while taking 75 wickets with an economy of 6.07 and 16 maiden matches.

The S Sreesanth return to the domestic cricket circuit

Fans saw the S Sreesanth return to the cricketing circuit after 2013 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. On Wednesday, December 30, Sreesanth shared a video on his social media accounts where the cricketer was seen receiving his Kerala cap after he was selected in their squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. During the tournament, Sreesanth took the wickets of prominent players like Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana.

Image Source: Robin Uthappa Facebook/AP