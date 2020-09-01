IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Compares His Intense Gym Session To Tackling A Short Ball On Field

Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to rediscover his rhythm and get into the groove as the Indian Premier League nears. There is no compromise from his end as he sweats it out before taking to the field to lead his team from the front.

'A short ball': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai Indians skipper had posted a few images of him sweating it out in the gym. The 'Hitman' captioned it as 'Hit the gym like it’s a short ball'.

Hit the gym like it’s a short ball pic.twitter.com/o5vuVT9QOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 1, 2020



Rohit Sharma & MI in IPL 2020

Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali i.e. November 10. MI players are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The multiple-time champions unveiled their new jersey on Sunday and they will be hoping that it would help them in winning the IPL title in an even year and if they manage to get the job done, then they would be the second team after CSK to retain their title successfully and would also win their record fifth IPL crown.