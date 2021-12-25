Rohit Sharma Announces NFT Collection Inspired By Personal Memorabilia On FanCraze

Indian limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma has announced his personal collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by his many memorabilia as a cricketer, to be released on the digital collectables website FanCraze, run by Faze Technologies. As per a report by livemint.com, Rohit Sharma expressed his views on the same and said he was looking forward to sharing some of the most prized possessions and moments of his cricket career with his fans.

The memorabilia will be inspired by items like the ICC Golden Bat he received after the ICC World Cup 2019 and the ball using which he took his first hattrick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians in 2009.

What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

NFTs are unique digital assets that enable users to own rare digital artefacts stored on a blockchain network. All types of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and pictures, including other digital assets, can be owned through NFTs, with endless possibilities of buying and selling them.

FanCraze has already inked a three-year deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips, dating back to 1975. FanCraze will create NFTs linked to specific clips, which can be downloaded by cricket fans in packs and traded on a secondary network.

'We view marquee athletes as artists': FanCraze CEO

As per the livemint.com report, CEO of FanCraze, Anshum Bhambri, said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan”.

At the same time, revealing his thoughts on the NFT’s Rohit Sharma also said, “The team at FanCraze is building the next generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead”. Sharma will be next seen leading the Indian cricket team in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas in South Africa.

(Image: PTI)